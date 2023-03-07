Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

County camp concerns

EDITOR: The proposed camp at the Sonoma County government center in Santa Rosa is close to Steele Lane Park. Law-abiding homeless people have a right to enjoy a public park. Active drug and alcohol abusers do not. There can’t be used needles or drunken rowdiness in the park. What steps will be taken to ensure camp residents can’t skirt camp rules by walking a couple of blocks?

What’s the plan for those who are expelled from the camp for noncompliance? Will they be transported somewhere or simply join the other homeless people around the Mendocino Avenue Safeway store?

What about the well-being of camp residents? Tents have no insulation. They’re freezing on winter nights and sweltering on summer days. Is there a plan for warm or cool indoor space in response to weather?

What’s the plan for food? Cooking over open fires or propane stoves? In the rain? Will there be any kitchen or laundry facilities? Wouldn’t it be more practical and compassionate to offer homeless people indoor shelter with adequate heat and plumbing?

This 40-tent camp plan, with a grossly inadequate timeline for public input, has a start date in March. With a $3 million budget, the Board of Supervisors can do better.

KATHLEEN DAVIES

Santa Rosa

Sustainable groundwater

EDITOR: Few know that Sonoma County is drafting a well ordinance that would take effect this year. If done right, it will protect native species, watersheds and well users by maintaining a sustainable source of water for all. Whether you use well water or not, the condition of groundwater and aquifers affects water availability for everyone — our economy, biodiversity and well-being.

Despite torrential rains this year, the end of the drought remains uncertain, and scientists predict longer, more intense droughts in our future. Groundwater is not an infinite resource. It must be managed carefully and equitably to meet the needs of low water users and nonhuman users as well as high water users.

For all these reasons, I encourage county residents to review and comment on the draft ordinance before it is considered by the Board of Supervisors on April 4. The county will release the draft in late March and a short window for public comment will end in early April. Be informed and use your voice. Follow the ordinance process at permitsonoma.org/aboutus/wellordinance.

GAIL YAMAMOTO- SEYMOUR

Santa Rosa

Mayor’s treatment

EDITOR: If the examples given by Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers are microaggressions, I don’t want to think about what major aggressions are (“Mayor alleges discrimination,” Feb. 27). Are we really so insensitive to racist remarks and actions?

MARY MICHAEL

Santa Rosa

School resource officers

EDITOR: I taught for 15 years at a high school in Florida, about the same size as Montgomery and with a diverse student body. Lots of rivalries and fights. But we had a secret weapon — a 6-foot-6 police officer on campus.

There is much controversy about school resource officers’ role and charges of discrimination and racism in their ranks. But our experience was very positive. He was popular and the students trusted him, confided in him and went to him for help.

As Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said, “The benefit of having school resource officers is that they tend to hear about rumors and fights, and they build relationships with students that helps keep schools safer.” That was true in our school. There was a palpable lowering of tension when he was around, and our students and faculty felt safer.

Obviously, school resource officers should be chosen carefully, meticulously vetted and placed on a temporary, probationary basis. Any evidence of discrimination should be dealt with immediately. There is no room in that job for bullies or bigots or swaggering egotists.

But, in my experience a kind, firm, compassionate officer who is admired and trusted by students and teachers can go a long way in making a school a safer place.

KAY GORDY

Sebastopol

Masks and mandates

EDITOR: To clarify for all of those saying, “See? I told you so” (“Pandemic mask mandates accomplished nothing,” Feb. 23). Well, no. It has been known for many years that masks help prevent the spread of disease, especially in closed settings. What Bret Stephens’ column said is that mandates didn’t work. States with mandates fared no better than those without. No indication that masks don’t work, just that the mandates did not. Given the number of people not using them, or incorrectly using them, I guess that’s not surprising, but wearing masks does help. No way to know how we all might have fared had no one used them from Day One, but it’s a scary thought.

MARY JOHNSON

Healdsburg

