Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Whether schools should have school resource officers depends less on a binary yes or no than it does on whether kids of all kinds of backgrounds perceive — and they’re very good at this sort of judgment — that the officer has their best interests at heart, or is intent on enforcing a rigid rule book.

But the resource officer issue is only part of a bigger problem. Montgomery High’s infrastructure is crumbling, as The Press Democrat pointed out days before the recent tragedy (“Cracked, warped, moldy and broken,” Feb. 26). Kids are good at sensing not only an individual’s concern, but they’re alert to whether the larger society has their back. It wouldn’t take an exceptionally perceptive young person to look at their school’s physical decay and conclude that education isn’t anywhere near the top of society’s real priorities.

When individuals or groups get the sense that the larger society doesn’t care to effectively care for them, we lose yet more of whatever social cohesion we have left. No one, at whatever level of our increasingly stratified society, can escape the grim effects of that social erosion.

TOM COLE

Santa Rosa

Social Security benefits

EDITOR: Thanks, Paul Krugman for supporting Social Security (“Yes, Medicare and Social Security are sustainable,” Feb. 26). The Social Security Act passed overwhelmingly despite furious opposition from the then-weakened Republican Party. My father opened the first Social Security office in northwest Iowa in 1937. He ran that district for 37 years with only a short break for World War II service.

One thing was as consistent as snow in Iowa: Republican and conservative opposition to Social Security. In the beginning, among his tasks was driving to small towns to introduce the program. His car was egged; he was heckled. Later, Paul Harvey announced on his syndicated radio and newspaper forums that Social Security was bankrupt, and soon you’d not get your check.

Recently, more of the same, veiled in free market rhetoric (George W. Bush’s private savings plan and most recently Sen. Rick Scott’s “sunset” plan for the legislation).

Americans over 55 have an average $89,000 in retirement savings. Only 31% have pensions. My father always said that the people who should be most grateful for Social Security are the young. Without it, their aged, broke parents would be sleeping on their couches, as before.

MARK SWEDLUND

Sebastopol

Violent entertainment

EDITOR: The movie industry, television industry, ad agencies and video game makers need to accept that they are a large part of the problems with violent teenagers. How do you grow up amid so much fantasy violence and learn about reality? Not only the choice of reality vs. a story to contend with, but to learn that violence does not need to be part of everyday life.

I suggest that since violent portrayals cannot be stopped due to freedom of speech, violent films, ads and video games should be taxed, with that money going to mental health in elementary schools.

JENNIFER NICHOLS

Sebastopol

Bullying isn’t new

EDITOR: I was bullied back at Village Elementary School and some at Matanzas school from 1956-1962. A sadistic male fifth grade teacher at Village just stood by while a bigger kid was pounding me. What did those in charge of the school do about it? Nothing. So I got a bloody nose almost every day. It made the bullies feel better about their pathetic lives but didn’t do me much good.

Something must be done for students who want to study and learn in a safe environment. Violent students and troublemakers should be kicked out of school. Good students should not have to put up with a nonlearning unsafe environment of being in constant fear of being hurt or even killed.

What will present day administrations and boards of education do? Probably what they did in my day. Nothing.

STEVEN GRACE

Santa Rosa

Military women’s history

EDITOR: This is Military Women’s History Week in California, as we celebrate Women’s History Month. Women have struggled and continue to strive for equity and equality: Native American women were stewards of the land; Black women fought to end slavery and advocated for the Voting Rights Act; Suffragists helped pass the 19th Amendment — women’s right to vote. These trailblazers made it possible to progress to our current place in history.

Patriotism and the desire to serve one’s country date have continued since the Revolutionary War. The world wars increased the involvement of women, who volunteered their services although recognition and compensation were slow in coming. The Women’s Armed Services Act of 1948 helped, but it wasn’t perfect equality. We thank those who handed the torch to us and pass it on to the brave military women of today to continue the work they inherited.

History proves the value of learning and gives the power to succeed. Importantly, it enables us to have a greater understanding of the past and gives us the power to change the future, positively.

ROSE KOSTIUK NOWAK

Military Women Across the Nation

Petaluma

