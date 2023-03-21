Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Community responsibility

EDITOR: My son graduated from Montgomery High School. The tragedy there breaks my heart as it has for so many of us. We, the community along with parent and students, are anxious for the school board to come up with solutions that will prevent further violence.

The board may have tolerated the violence due to ignorance, but they did not actively promote it. The source of the decision to use violence to address conflicts, and the choice by others to observe the violence as entertainment, is brought onto campus each morning and leaves each afternoon.

Omar Medina, the vice president of the Santa Rosa school board, said something significant. He called for family engagement facilitators who help monitor how students are doing at school and home and serve as a liaison among school administrators, parents and the community (“What are next steps for schools?” March 12).

This is only half the solution. It also requires us all to embrace our responsibility to actively seek out nonviolent solutions for resolving conflicts and to discuss and promote them with our families and neighbors.

KURT WEST

Santa Rosa

Poor reporting

EDITOR: What happened at Montgomery High School was a tragedy. But this newspaper’s insistence on treating the slain student as a sweet kid and a hero is horribly disrespectful to the family of the kid he attacked. Although he did not deserve to die, when you go into a classroom and try to beat up a kid, you deal with the consequences.

It feels like this newspaper is trying to act like this was a school shooting with many innocent lives taken when this could not be more different. Stop trying to gain exposure, and stop glorifying the situation when this has no resemblance to what happened in El Paso, Texas or Parkland, Florida. Stop making this situation about the fame of the newspaper and start covering it like objective reporters.

As someone who writes for a college newspaper, I feel like we have student writers who could have covered this situation better than the reporters here. When the Tubbs Fire hit, this newspaper gave a master class in disaster reporting. But right now, it feels like you are failing the community when we need you the most.

LEO HERBSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Schools lack discipline

EDITOR: The single biggest contributor to the chaos in public schools is a lack of appropriate discipline by school administration. Violence and bullying start in the primary grades and never get dealt with. A reprimand or a time out does not create a safe place for youth that want to learn. When bullying gets reported to a principal, they simply say they will look into it. They are not allowed to discuss what if anything ever happens.

I know firsthand because my grandson continues to be the victim of vicious ongoing bullying at Maria Carrillo High. Nothing happens, and it doesn’t stop.

These students should be suspended for one week with their parents giving one warning. Next instance should be suspension from the school district. No exceptions. I am pretty sure after a few have been properly dealt with the message will get across.

This most likely will not happen because educators are out of touch with human nature, and they want the state money that comes with the bully.

Bullies are bullies and will not change.

How many innocent youths must bear the scars of meanness due to our school administrations not doing their most basic job?

Maintaining a safe environment for everyone is primary, education is secondary.

D. DON JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Leaders must listen

EDITOR: Reading Sonoma County school Superintendent Amie Carter’s Close to Home about school safety reminded me why I did not vote for her (“Finding the best path forward for school safety,” March 6). Her piece seemed entirely removed from the very consistent rhetoric coming from the vast majority of students, parents and teachers.

Her piece extols the virtues of school resource officers, and then only secondarily mentions other options.

School resource officers are punitive, create a school to prison pipeline and are inherently racist. Kids do not want them. They want supports that help change the school culture. Mental health supports, restorative justice, supervisors, de-escalation and more counselors. They also want clean, livable schools and academics that support them.

Our leaders need to listen to those who are affected most, not continue to push their outdated, exclusionary, punitive practices that have failed our students for the past 20 years.

MARGARET BÜHN

Santa Rosa

Unhappy with time change, terminology

EDITOR: Would people (including one of your staff members in Monday’s paper) stop saying that Daylight Saving Time gives people a bonus hour? For us morning people, it’s taken an hour away. And there is some evidence of harm to the natural body rhythm when you take that particular hour away.

DEB SCHOLEY

Sea Ranch

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com