Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reduce fentanyl demand

EDITOR: Now that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Fox News are urging military fury and might in Mexico to exterminate cartels selling fentanyl, it might be time to see American consumers of fentanyl as complicit. After all, American consumers are the buyers. And shipments arrive at American border checkpoints hidden in the massive numbers of 18-wheelers, not migrants. Perhaps it is time to begin educating Americans about how harmful fentanyl is. If we can successfully end the demand, we can save more lives than by invading Mexico, our largest trading partner at $70.3 billion in cross-border commerce.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Montgomery ‘gag order’

EDITOR: Coverage of the tragic events at Montgomery High has revealed that teachers have been placed under a gag order by district administration. Think about that. The professionals who are closest to the students, and closest to the school, and closest to the circumstances that led to this tragedy, are being silenced so that neither you nor I nor the news media will be able to hear from them. Nothing could be more revealing about how the upper administration of this local district operates.

As an educator, I have no doubt that the scandalous state of the facilities — inoperable restrooms, raw sewage leaks, exposed bare wires, etc., all revealed by students and The Press Democrat — have been a major contributor to the atmosphere at the school. If the administration didn’t have enough respect for the students, teachers and staff to deal with those problems, why should we expect respect from the young people who have had to endure there?

A proactive administration that didn’t wait for a tragedy to start listening would’ve stopped making excuses and started taking action. It’s maddening that this situation is not unique. It’s maddening that the people we should be listening to are being silenced.

ROY CONBOY

Rohnert Park

Housing at Chanate

EDITOR: P.W. Hughes suggests using the former hospital/health buildings on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa for homeless persons, reusing part as a clinic (“A shelter plan,” Letters, Friday). I add that the parking area could accommodate vehicle-dwellers who cannot find affordable camp sites. The parcel was sold for $178,000 per acre.

Hughes’ idea is a great one and recalls many letters written over the years promoting this same plan. Now there is money to be made. The seller can sell back a small portion of the purchased land for more than the entire lot cost. Watch and see. And we are curious about who keeps resupplying tents as we shuffle the Rodotans around.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Tale of two communities

EDITOR: Pete Golis hit the nail on the head (“Tale of two communities — one wealthy, one not,” March 19). I hope there are multiple follow ups, front page above the fold. On the Silicon Valley Bank side, a list of who got the biggest backstop on their uninsured deposits and their political donations, as well as the lobbying groups and banks that had the Dodd-Frank regulations reversed. On the other side, the farmers and pickers and the amount of money the government “saved” by not shoring up the levee in Pajaro. Why not list the estimated value of the crops they produce as a ratio to what the levee fix would have been as opposed to what the banks’ collapse cost with its bailout?

And, yes, it’s a bailout. It’s ironic that too much free money contributed to inflation, which lead to the Fed raising rates, which contributed to the bank’s failure, which has led to billionaires getting more free money. Pure crony corruption.

This is what leads people to vote irrational maniacs into office. Meanwhile the hidden tax of inflation keeps gutting the rest of us more and more.

ROSWELL B. PONTIUS

Petaluma

Choose better words

EDITOR: Every time I hear the term “drug addict,” I cringe a little, and to see this on the front page on March 19 in a headline was disheartening (“Newsom wants to build health facilities to treat mentally ill, drug addicts”). Those “addicts” are people, first and foremost, and they have a substance use disorder, like many of us. Let’s consider other culprits such as caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, food — surely we all know someone or we personally have had unhealthy relations with a substance. Maybe it’s semantics, but if we can’t begin to consider one another as people first, with challenges and human rights and needs, we will not stop this tsunami of human suffering and collateral damage surrounding substance use and mental health.

LIANE MacPHERSON

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.