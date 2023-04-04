Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

People before cars

EDITOR: Two months. That is how long it has been since Atticus Pearson was struck in a Santa Rosa crosswalk on the way to school. He is still in the hospital. We think of him constantly at Spring Lake Middle School. Parents say they won’t let their children walk to school because of the danger. Who can blame them?

But what does that mean for our youth? People constantly talk about the mental health crisis gripping our nation and call for more mental health services. Less attention is given to the community we have built for children, and the loss of children’s ability to explore by themselves, which is so vital to personal growth and happiness.

The city of Santa Rosa is taking action to make the crossing at Hoen Avenue safer, but this doesn’t help anywhere except that one crossing. As long as automobile efficiency continues to be the main driver of infrastructure decisions, our city will continue to be a hostile place for children and tragedies like Atticus’ will continue. If we want this to change, pedestrian safety and accessibility needs to be the first priority for all traffic decisions.

People need to come first, not cars.

ETHAN COSGROVE

Santa Rosa

‘Dads on Duty’

EDITOR: Here we go again — yet another school shooting. All the experts and politicians have something to say. What is the answer? What to do? Well, I am not a reader, but I read Readers Digest — yeah, really. Well, in the June 2022 edition, there was an excellent story about a group of parents at a high school in Shreveport, Louisiana, who got together and started a program called “Dads on Duty.” Dads would volunteer their time and spend time on campus, and it helped lower the tension on campus.

To me, it seems like something to try. Can’t hurt as nothing else seems to work.

RON PORCELLI

Penngrove

Grand jury service

EDITOR: Each year the Superior Court swears in 19 people who volunteer to serve on the civil grand jury for one year. Jurors provide citizen oversight by serving as watchdogs over local government, acting as an arm of the court to investigate agencies to ensure quality services are being provided equally to all residents without wasting taxpayer funds. Unlike trial jurors, who can only consider evidence presented by attorneys, civil grand jurors determine the areas they want to investigate and the people they want to interview and may create reports with recommended improvements.

I have served on the grand jury and was amazed at how many intelligent readers agreed completely with the jury’s reports (tongue firmly in cheek) while critics commented either that the jurors were exclusively old retired white folks with nothing better to do with their time than criticize county workers or were whitewashing the report and not commenting on shortcomings, especially including discrimination when providing their services.

Well, for all critics, now is the time to stop complaining, put your prejudices aside and get an inside view of how your government operates by applying to be on the 2023-24 civil grand jury. Applications are being accepted through April 17 online at sonoma.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury.

TOM ROSE

Petaluma

The war on woke

EDITOR: What a choice, Mike Pence or Ron DeSantis for president. It’s like choosing between being burned at the stake or drawn and quartered. Pence never spoke out about Donald Trump’s outrages, except the once when he knew he couldn’t get away with it legally. DeSantis has nothing to offer but a fundamentalist religious view of morality when it comes to a woman’s body and what shouldn’t be taught in schools, all wrapped up in an obnoxious and bullying temperament.

Then there’s Trump, leading these wannabes and his followers in the great war against woke. And what is woke? In plain parlance it means awakened, as in eyes wide open, senses alerted, mind ready to listen and judge, open for possibility to learn. This is what the political right hates, fears and wants to shut down. Of course, it is these good folk who want to tell you what to think, how to act, what to believe and above all not to question. It is the opposite of intelligence and seeking your own answers.

To the right wing, woke means doing away with civil rights, human rights, integration, equity and diversity. We’ve seen this before, and now we must confront it again. This is the war on woke and it’s no joke.

WILL SHONBRUN

Sonoma

Downtown parking

EDITOR: I am all for infill of tall living structures in downtown Santa Rosa, for all the reasons mentioned in previous articles and conversations (“Project progressing,” March 28). In this case, 168 mixed-use units are planned, with only 72 on-site parking spaces. If each unit on average has 1½ cars, equaling 252 cars, where is the overflow of 180 cars supposed to go? And if several similar living structures are built in and around downtown, with a similar blueprint, where will all those cars park? Is my math correct?

KEVIN BASHEL

Santa Rosa

