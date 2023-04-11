Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

All Trump, all the time

EDITOR: I enjoy watching the news with my morning coffee and a quick catch up in the evening. Recently, however, every channel has been colonized by Donald Trump. I am admittedly partisan: to fact, science, dignity and respect for my nation’s institutions. I cannot think of a person who has done more to erode them all than this man who now apparently commands all airtime, to the exclusion of discussions we should be having if we hope to survive as a nation and species.

Storms, fires and floods are devastating communities everywhere, but I’ve yet to hear a single policy discussion or plan on TV to reduce atmospheric carbon. Even if we manage the goals of the Paris accords, climate distress will not change. Until we draw down carbon in the atmosphere, these traumatic events will continue. Next to this, Trump’s indictment is insignificant.

The search for profit has transformed information into sensational stories and he said/she said opinions. The networks’ search for cash and dominance mirror Trump’s concerns, and so he wins by feeding Trumpism to his base from every news venue. There’s news we may want, which we have much of, but there is too little of the news we need. Time to start reading again.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

Safe, healthy schools

EDITOR: Andy Brennan’s Close to Home column was a welcome addition to the discussion of violence — this time at Montgomery High — in schools (“No simple solutions on school safety,” April 2). Brennan is well positioned to comment as a faculty member and coordinator of safety at Santa Rosa High School. He didn’t join the chorus of doom but acknowledged the seriousness of school safety and offered strategies school staff and faculty should take to achieve it. He specifically reinforced the value of resource officers.

Brennan made another point that has been missing in the discussion of the emotional atmosphere in high schools: acknowledging the value of student aspirations when they don’t include college admission. Several years ago, the Santa Rosa school board adopted a graduation policy requiring all students to take college prep classes. Santa Rosa Junior College adopted a similar approach by cutting developmental-level classes in English and math.

These policies tell students who are not “college material” (at this time) that there is no value to their presence or their goals. That there is no place for them. Let’s rethink this message if we want an emotionally healthy atmosphere in Santa Rosa’s schools.

ANN SAMSON

Santa Rosa

Ending discrimination

EDITOR: In her letter condemning “woke” ideology, Gayle Kozlowski (“Enough of ‘woke,’ ” March 26) unintentionally validated woke ideology, which simply means being aware — woke to the history and persistence of racism in America. She makes the remarkable claims that in “America, especially today, every race of people have an equal opportunity to be successful and live the American dream,” “what happened in the past is not the white people of today’s fault,” and “let’s not divide our country more by race.”

Because of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, discrimination and systemic racism, by every measure and in every institution — including employment, housing, education, health care, law enforcement and accumulation of wealth — “every race of people” does not have “an equal opportunity” because the stubborn legacy of oppression persists until today.

Woke ideology is not about fault. It’s about honestly and accurately teaching American history while ending discrimination and dismantling racism once and for all.

STEPHEN F. ROHDE

Sebastopol

Honoring Alvin Bragg

EDITOR: I vote to change Fort Bragg in Northern California to Fort Bragg. Let’s honor Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, not Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg. And save a bazillion in new stationery.

SUZI LONG

Fort Bragg

Restore the New Deal

EDITOR: I get tired of reading about “fair” tax rates. Fair is a socially constructed abstraction. It’s not real. I’m interested in returning to the tax rates of the New Deal era, which kept executive pay at something like 10 times the rate of the average worker rather than 300 times and paid the bills. While we’re at it, a minimum wage by itself really doesn’t protect workers from price gouging. We need to start enforcing antitrust laws. Competition is what keeps prices down. New Deal policies produced a stable economy that worked for everyone. That’s what we need if we want our democratic republic to survive.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

