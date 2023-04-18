Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Greatness reconsidered

EDITOR: To begin with, America was a pretty sound idea. We quite simply have ceased to be the greatest nation on the planet, and arguably, we never have been. This notion that we somehow rise up to adversity and come together as Americans might have been true in 1941, but for the most part it is human to rise to extreme difficulty. It has nothing to do with being American, though that sells well in political campaigns. Simply put, division pays better.

It appears that politicians of all flavors have tossed aside accountability, while obscuring a lack of morality with nationalism. Under the guise of being public servants, they bring divisiveness, anger and fear in the endeavor of enriching super PACs. Both sides then accuse their opponents of just that. Accusations are not a declaration of innocence.

In fairness, we are not a bad nation more than most others. History is littered with failed attempts at empire building and puppet governments. We are just pretty average as we embrace the mediocrity of partisanship and the people who can’t see past tomorrow’s news.

Shall we talk about the news? That’s another story.

RICK NILES

Santa Rosa

Impeach Thomas

EDITOR: If a city councilman cuts in front of the line at DMV or gets a pass on traffic tickets, that’s petty corruption. When a Supreme Court justice accepts a gift from a Republican donor worth $500,000, and he’s been doing that for 20 years, that shows he’s totally corrupt.

For him to not report it for 20 years on financial disclosure forms means that he’s a scofflaw. That he relied on advice from fellow justices, and they said it was OK, shows that the Supreme Court is corrupt to the core.

For Justice Clarence Thomas to state in a documentary that he prefers a Walmart parking lot for vacations instead of the beach, then go to Indonesia on a private jet, shows that he’s a liar.

This is a bad combination in a Supreme Court justice. He must be impeached because he’s not going to resign. He thinks he’s entitled to these gifts and his fellow justices concur.

Republican politicians will not object because this is business as usual in Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts has long been concerned about the reputation of the court. If Thomas stays, Roberts will have undercut the legitimacy of his court.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Fair and equitable taxes

EDITOR: The arguments in Ted Stephens’ letter are absolute nonsense (“Risk of taxing capital,” Letters, April 7). The first argument is that reinstating higher corporate tax rates would cause companies to produce less so they pay less in taxes. Does anyone really believe this is true? Companies strive to make a profit. This activity, which is why companies exist, occurs prior to any consideration of taxes.

The second argument is that taxing capital gains will discourage investors from attempting to profit from investing. This implies that investors will bury their money to avoid paying taxes. Holders of capital will continue to invest because that is how they make their income.

I recalculated my tax liability for 2021 based on capital gains rates. The tax saving on the federal level alone was $9,000. Why are investors preferred taxpayers (lower rates) over people who go to work every day? If the tax system was fair, then the tax amount would have been the same or similar, right?

RICHARD B. TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Value of small nonprofits

EDITOR: Each year I love to read the 100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County article. This time, as I read it, I began to wonder why the 100 smallest nonprofits aren’t honored. The budget for the 100th nonprofit on your list is $2.3 million. Smaller nonprofits that don’t have budgets near that size are also working hard to meet the needs of people in the community — and they are also doing good work.

LYNNE GORDON MOQUETE

Executive director, Una Vida

A damaging lawsuit

EDITOR: I am a retired forest firefighter. I have seen firsthand and up close how aerial fire retardant can stop the spread of a forest fire, particularly one that is just getting started. The group that calls itself Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics — which is not a U.S. Forest Service employee organization but a collection of concerned citizens — claims that there is “no scientific evidence that retardant changes wildfire outcomes” (“Battling fires from sky takes toll on aquatic life,” Sunday). These people have obviously not been on a real fire or taken any classes about this extraordinarily valuable firefighting method. Of all the damaging lawsuits people feel the need to file, this has got to be one of the worst.

B.B. KAMOROFF

Laytonville

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.