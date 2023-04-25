Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

A precedent for Thomas

EDITOR: After the Dobbs decision overturned abortion rights, we know the U.S. Supreme Court no longer follows precedent. Nevertheless, the same need not be said for individual justices following precedent, and Justice Abe Fortas’ 1969 resignation following allegations of financial impropriety set one for Clarence Thomas.

EVAN FIELD

Windsor

Real permitting reform

EDITOR: Droughts, floods, tornadoes, fires, hurricanes, disappearing glaciers; the first taste of climate change is here. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says we have little time to dramatically reduce our use of fossil fuels to keep planet warming below 1.5° Celsius. Political reality says that goal may not be attainable, but we must do all we can to minimize further warming and its catastrophic consequences.

Meanwhile, the House has passed H.R. 1. This is basically a giveaway to the fossil fuel industry, removing environmental reviews, mandating fossil fuel development on public lands, reducing royalties paid by the industry and eliminating incentives for green energy, all to accelerate fossil fuel production and use. This is their idea of permitting reform.

However, Rep. Jared Huffman and the Accelerating Clean Energy Task Force are working on the right kind of permitting reform, to streamline the permitting of green energy projects and electrical grid improvements without sacrificing the environment or front line communities. Let’s not let the wrong-headed H.R. 1 version of permitting reform divert us from the real reform that is urgently needed.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

Voices of reason needed

EDITOR: Heartbreak, followed by shame and disgust — the feelings that come to mind when I read of yet another mass shooting. The population overwhelmingly supports greater gun control measures, yet we are held hostage by the National Rifle Association and Congress. I was sickened listening to GOP presidential candidates swearing allegiance to the NRA and stunned when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem "reassured" the NRA convention that her 2-year-old granddaughter already has multiple guns. Why?

The number of children here dying by gun violence exceeds any other cause, e.g., accidents or illness. A tragedy beyond words.

Other countries deal with the same problems we do — mental health issues, racial tension, drug use, radical fringe groups, etc. — yet their gun laws are tighter. Clearly this approach works, since their numbers of mass shootings are considerably lower.

It would seem that the LGBTQ+ community and schoolbooks are considered more dangerous than guns. What messages are we giving our young people? They are watching and listening, so it’s time to raise the voices of reason and responsibility to a much higher volume.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Windsor needs tourism

EDITOR: Just ask any Windsor retailer or any resident who seeks walkable entertainment. Other Wine Country towns attract tourists who spend money and pay hotel taxes to stay a night or two. Visitors lower tax burdens for residents.

One low-cost way to attract visitors would be to host a Saturday swap meet by closing McClelland Drive and Market Street on the Town Green and rent booths. Parking could be available on the open fields adjacent to those streets. The town would get the rentals and merchants, restaurants and tasting rooms would gain foot traffic, not unlike Summer Nights on the Green.

Windsor has fought out-of-town tourism arguing that traffic and trouble would lower the quality of living here. “We don’t want to become another Healdsburg” is the cry, yet Healdsburg prospers and has become a magnet for visitors, with no harm done unless increased property values are seen as harmful. Lowering our property taxes with tourism is a wonderful way to enhance quality of living.

Who knows? Maybe someday Windsor can afford a large community pool and not have to bus students to Healdsburg for aquatic sports. Or possibly Windsor can have a prosperous downtown with a boutique movie theater, boutique hotels and more fine restaurants like other prosperous Wine Country villages.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Rejecting facts and logic

EDITOR: The rejection of facts and logic by so many progressives and activist Democrats was nicely on display by Jackie Calmes in her April 17 column (“Dianne Feinstein breaks new ground, but not in a good way”).

Factually, according to Ballotpedia, President Barack Obama appointed 334 federal judges, while President Donald Trump appointed only 245.

Yet, Calmes claimed the federal bench “was packed with Republican appointees during the Trump years.”

Of course, she also described President Joe Biden’s appointees as trying to “provide more balance.”

JAMES R. OGLESBY

Santa Rosa

