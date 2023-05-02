Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

No rate subsidies

EDITOR: My husband and I worked two jobs each to put ourselves through school in order to achieve good-paying jobs. We commuted hours each way to work. We did this for 30-plus years. Now because of our drive and motivation and income, you want us to pay more for our PG&E (“Should electric rates depend on payers’ income?” editorial, April 27). I don’t think so.

By doing this for low-income people, you are taking away their drive to better themselves and creating a lazy population. Those who want to pay less should use less. If you want to give low-income people a discount, that would be great, but only for a short time. Who is going to monitor? What happens when the low-income person gets a raise or promotion? Who checks?

I certainly don’t want private utilities looking at my tax records. It isn’t anyone’s business. What is next? Showing your tax records at the grocery store or gas station?

JUDITH RITZ

Petaluma

GOP ‘wrecking ball’

EDITOR: The Republican Party has metastasized into a powerful right-wing cancer. Always the party of big business, Wall Street and the Chamber of Commerce, it has become a wrecking ball for predatory capitalism, racism, sexism and anti-worker laws. It markets itself as conservative. The corporate mass media (ABC, CBS, Fox) continue to use this euphemism to make us think it’s mainstream.

Republican marketing constantly pushes against crime in the streets but never the major corporate crimes committed in secretive business board rooms. Remember the 2008 mortgage debacle where millions of Americans lost their homes creating the Great Recession? No corporate banksters went to jail, but the corporate federal government bailed out these banks and their wealthy executives.

The GOP has embraced the vile, violent and racist propaganda of the radio shock jocks (Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones) and Rupert Murdoch’s dark empire. Propaganda financed by major corporate advertisers. Right-wing business moguls finance Republicans at all levels of government.

Republicans refuse to fund human services for poor children, SNAP or mental health services while lavishing tax breaks and incentives for the filthy rich.

RICHARD SAVAGE

Santa Rosa

Outlaw rapid-fire guns

EDITOR: I would like to comment on the gun issue in this country:

We are the only country in the world that experiences mass murders of its citizenry, by its own citizenry, almost daily.

All rapid-fire guns like the AR-15s, which are specifically designed to kill humans, should be illegal to own and banned from sales.

We should have a generous program to reimburse those who turn in their rapid-fire guns. These guns should be disabled or permanently destroyed.

Rapid-fire weapons should only be in the hands of the military or law enforcement.

Anyone providing any kind of gun that kills (by sale or otherwise) should be liable and charged.

CARLOS GARZA

Petaluma

Biden shouldn’t run

EDITOR: When a co-worker and I took early retirement, we got lovely gifts from the young workers hired to replace us. We were glad they would have decent jobs. Joe Biden should be endorsing a young vibrant candidate, and there are many qualified to run, but perhaps being a world leader has intoxicated him.

If he cares about America, he should not depend on “I will vote for anyone but a Republican” but instead should follow “Who would be the best leader for the people of the United States?”

Biden is at an age where driving a car after midnight is a big challenge. Steering the ship of state may be impossible unless he intends to use autopilot designed by …. who? He is vulnerable to letting unelected advisers make decisions that he then espouses. The Democratic Party should look again. Among all its members, certainly there are better choices.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Message for Democrats

EDITOR: I am a registered Republican but rarely vote that way since the party has become so divisive and restrictive. I just wish the Democratic Party would understand the following:

You can’t legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity.

What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.

The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take away from someone else.

You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.

When half the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end of any nation.

DANIEL DAMONTE

Santa Rosa

