Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Safer than cars

EDITOR: The Close to Home column fearmongering about proposed battery electric storage facilities in Petaluma reminded me once again of how we fear the unfamiliar yet accept common, familiar threats (“Slow down on battery storage plans in Petaluma,” May 7). Petaluma has around 45,000 registered automobiles on the street. Each automobile is full of gasoline with the equivalent explosive energy of more than 168 sticks of dynamite. Each car. Add to that, each automobile carries a

12-volt battery with 15 pounds of toxic lead and caustic sulfuric acid.

So the attempt to arouse public fear about large-scale battery energy storage is laughable. Large-scale battery energy storage is magnitudes of scale safer than the ordinary automobiles that we blissfully park in garages right next to where we live, eat and sleep. Please build more large-scale battery electric storage, which will ultimately benefit the whole community.

ROD WILLIAMS

Petaluma

The hidden truth

EDITOR: I found The Press Democrat’s May 3 article about the mental health forum troubling and typical (“Mom tells tragic story at forum”). To its credit, the county pointed out that we are not doing as well as other counties in some areas of mental health. According to a Sonoma County Partnership for Children brochure: “Sonoma County teens exceed the state average in all areas of high-risk behavior: drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, and violence.” That information came from the county health department. We have known this for at least 20 years. I served on the committee that wrote the brochure and paid for printing 5,000 copies.

Every profession needs and welcomes constructive criticism; it is essential for their evolution and improvement. Would that mother have to endure the tragedy of her son’s overdose if The Press Democrat had done its job? How many other children have suffered? The Press Democrat’s failure to report on this sordid fact harms our children. It is one of the primary sources of downstream pollution from our upstream investment.

Sonoma County is proud of being progressive. The progressive objective is to create a more economically and socially equable society. We can’t be progressive unless our social and economic outcomes are better than other comparable areas.

NORMAN SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

Unnecessary disaster

EDITOR: When I turned 86 in April, it was the best of times. I had family, Social Security, Medicare, savings and health. Then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said if the debt ceiling is not raised the federal government would be unable to issue payments to military members and seniors who depend on Social Security. She went on to describe other serious impacts to the economy. Does that mean that June could be the worst of times if Congress doesn’t increase the debt ceiling? Congress, please prevent this unnecessary disaster from happening. We voted you in, and we expect results not name calling.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Putting others at risk

EDITOR: I was appalled by Steven Berkowsky’s ode to speeding (“The roads less traveled are the most fun,” May 6). I have spent far too many hours in hospital rooms and court rooms with victims of irresponsible and selfish drivers whose “need for speed” left broken bodies on the side of the road.

His statement that “the only person I put at risk is me” is woefully inaccurate. You never know who or what might be around the next corner of those narrow, curvy roads he loves so much. Someday, Berkowsky may round one of those corners at high speed to encounter a cyclist (we too ride early to avoid traffic), an animal or another vehicle. Is his fun worth someone else’s life?

May is National Bike Month, when organizations like mine hold events encouraging folks to give two-wheeled commuting a try. The biggest obstacle reported by those who are interested in cycling but don’t is fear of being killed on the road. Drivers like Berkowsky are part of the problem.

ERIS WEAVER

Executive director, Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition

Downtown growth? No thanks

EDITOR: Regarding your May 7 editorial (“Investing in Santa Rosa’s downtown”): Not all of us have “envisioned a taller skyline, more residents and an active nightlife, with Old Courthouse Square as the hub.” Old Courthouse Square is a concrete obscenity; the architects and those who approved it should be tarred and feathered and held in stocks in their square. Santa Rosa plans to form an “enhanced infrastructure funding district,” which, translated into English, means more population growth, taller buildings, more traffic, more congestion. The writer Ed Abbey wrote that unchecked growth has the “ideology of the cancer cell.” Do you know the way to San Jose?

BRIAN BOLDT

Santa Rosa

