Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom is determined to build 2.5 million new housing units by 2030. Has he considered the environmental costs of building these housing units? An average 2,000-square-foot house requires about 100 trees to construct, according to the website 8billiontrees.com. An average 1,500-square-foot apartment requires about 90 trees. To meet the governor’s goal will require at least 200 million trees.

Forests typically have 100 to 200 trees per acre. So we will need to clear-cut 1 million to 2 million acres (up to twice the size of Sonoma County) of forest to construct this housing. Clear-cuts release huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, increase the intensity of wildfires, destroy natural biodiversity and disrupt wildlife habitat. Intact forests draw down carbon, purify water sources and provide wildlife habitat.

A better solution for the housing crisis is to identify existing buildings that can be repurposed for housing. Empty stores and offices can be converted. Outlaw short-term vacation rentals. Let’s not make the climate crisis worse.

ANNA NARBUTOVSKIH

Guerneville

Age limits for office

EDITOR: Marlene Alves has it mostly right (“Feinstein should quit,” Letters, Friday). But on the front page of the same issue was this story, “Feinstein’s illness worse than reported.” The details were shocking and cringeworthy as both parties have played a role in this charade. Clearly, Sen. Dianne Feinstein should be in a care facility not on Capitol Hill.

This is not about shaming or ageism but about our right to representation that is efficient and effective. How overwhelming must this be for her. Still, would you board a plane with an 89-year-old pilot? The Ginsberg syndrome has no place at this level; damage has been done. This problem looms again as we look toward Biden vs. Trump in 2024.

The Constitution needs a reality check. Of the 27 Amendments, the last was ratified 30 years ago (proposed in 1789). It’s time to impose age limits for the legislative and executive branches, i.e., candidates must term out by 75. Let’s also institute a retirement age for the Supreme Court. We deserve better, and so do the youth of this country. It’s their turn.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Guns and mental health

EDITOR: Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican congressmen in Texas are absolutely correct that the recent mass killings are motivated by and isolated to mental health issues, notably those of these politicians’ obsessive detachment from reality regarding the consequences of the unregulated mass domestic proliferation of weapons of war.

They choose to ignore that the Second Amendment clearly states that the right to bear arms is protected in the context of “a well regulated Militia.” So start regulating. Develop, fund and require sufficient technology for accessible universal background checks, including for private sales. Develop registration and licensing dependent upon passing a simple competence test, such as we do with vehicles, construction, drugs and other potentially lethal elements of our civilized society. And most of all, establish major constraints on who can own weapons of war.

These are steps toward being well regulated “in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

JOHN MARKARIAN

Santa Rosa

GOP brinkmanship

EDITOR: As we near June 1, House Republicans insist on holding the global economy hostage to achieve budget goals that would decimate the lives of millions of people struggling with food, housing, medical and job insecurity. They are cheered on by the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination. If there was any doubt about the depths of their cruelty, there no longer is. If there was any doubt about the magnitude of their recklessness with our future, there no longer is. If there were any doubt about the heights of their hubris, there no longer is. President Joe Biden and Democrats should do as Republican Sen. Josh Hawley suggested: They should invoke the 14th Amendment, pay the country’s bills and let the Republican bullies wallow in their outrage.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Nothing to celebrate

EDITOR: The city of Sonoma plans to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mission San Francisco Solano. What is being celebrated? The death and destruction of local people and their culture? The honoring of an inhuman human with a statue in the plaza? History is written by the conquerors. Wake up, Sonoma, to the realities.

JUDITH FRIEDMAN

Sonoma

