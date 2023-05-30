Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

SF ‘magnificence’

EDITOR: Locals tell me San Francisco is a sick, trash-strewn violent place that I should be happy to have retired from. Happily, The Press Democrat published a front-page counterpoint to these assertions (“Sorry, Dave. SF doesn’t need you,” May 21).

We cashed out of North Beach after 38 wonderful years to retire, and every time we visit the city, I ask why. SFO is the only U.S. airport where arrivals applaud upon landing for a reason. The city is 49 square-miles of magnificence.

I smile exiting Robin Williams Tunnel and seeing the city luxuriating like an island with fog, diversity, abundant parks filled with active people and pets, hundreds of ethnic restaurants serving inexpensive meals due to competition. Museums, theaters, 12 libraries. No car needed. Great people.

Eccentrics, musicians, writers, techies, cable car operators. Events every week with free entertainment, walking along Crissy Field or Golden Gate Park and enjoying nearby beaches. “If you don’t like it,” said a friend, “stick around because next week it will be different.” And so it has been since 1849.

Just as The Press Democrat’s Elissa Torres walks and bikes San Francisco for enjoyment, I did too, and like all city trekkers, we used the sidewalks for walking and bike lanes for cycling — not the reverse. I was lucky, and I’m a proud San Franciscan.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Feinstein worries

EDITOR: What worries me about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s obstinate hold on her seat is that if the Democrats lose another senator or two, their majority is over. As it is, her obvious dysfunction already deprives the Democrats of a working majority as she has been missing votes even after her return to the floor.

I agree with Marlene Alves that she should not be allowed to keep her seat if she cannot do the job (“Feinstein should quit,” Letters, May 19). The time we now live in cannot be compared to the past when dysfunctional males were tolerated. This polarized era is a perilous one where losing the Senate could end our democracy.

I am of Feinstein’s generation, by the way.

B.J. CATES

Healdsburg

The right choice

EDITOR: For 20-plus years I have enjoyed and valued our local Press Democrat. The decision of Executive Editor Richard A. Green and staff to maintain the privacy of a local transgender athlete was the right one (“Trans student-athlete’s story not ours to tell,” Friday). Made with thoughtful analysis and an aim toward integrity, our paper chooses to protect one of our own, a minor child. In a time when media outlets are often more concerned with getting the story, sensationalism and disregard for our youth, The Press Democrat proves, once again, why Sonoma County can take pride in our local journalists and paper. Well done.

CARIN CASE

Healdsburg

Balancing the budget

EDITOR: Regarding the recent letter recommending that all citizens pay additional taxes to reduce the national debt (“Let’s all pay the piper,” May 21), I think there are a lot of alternatives that wouldn’t place such a burden on the poor and middle class.

I don’t think anyone other than the most hawkish Republicans can disagree that the 16% of federal spending and approximately half of discretionary spending that goes to the military-industrial complex is an area where fraud and corruption is rampant. We all know the horror stories of thousand dollar screwdrivers, warehouses full of unused surplus and greedy contractors and subcontractors who pad, overinflate and flat out cheat on their invoices. The majority of us know this has been going on since the beginning, but sadly we just accept it as one of those things an ordinary person has no chance of changing, because corruption has become ingrained in government, and it’s just too powerful to take on.

I would rather see the military and other corrupt entities, like the oil and gas industries, forced to do their patriotic duty to help balance the budget than ask families who already are suffering economically to work additional jobs to receive food stamps and other essential benefits.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

The Climate threat

EDITOR: France is debating how to deal with its climate crisis. It is heating at twice the rate of the rest of the planet and key economic sectors are under stress from years of heat waves, widespread drought and agricultural shortages. El Niño threatens the near future in many places, including here. Last year Santa Rosa hit 115 degrees. Equating legality with morality, most people make no serious efforts to stop or even reduce using fossil fuels. There is no saving us from our willful ignorance and irresponsibility.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

