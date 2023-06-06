Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A shortsighted decision

EDITOR: I was dumbfounded and dismayed upon learning that the Supreme Court cut protection for wetlands (“Court limits wetlands defense,” May 26). Such shortsightedness smacks of pandering to special interests in the face of the worldwide biodiversity crisis.

According to the Nature Conservancy, the U.S. and Canada have lost three billion breeding birds since 1970, and U.S. bird populations are declining in every habitat except wetlands. Countless species, including birds, need wetlands for breeding and survival. By allowing development in wetlands that are not directly connected to larger bodies of water, the Supreme Court demonstrates its ignorance of the critical importance of biodiversity, as well as its bias in favor of wealthy and privileged people who put their own desires above all else.

That kind of Manifest Destiny, me-first thinking is much to blame for the ecological crises and collapse we are now facing. It belongs in the history books, not in the Supreme Court.

Don’t we have the right to expect top decision-makers to educate themselves and make decisions that will help, not hurt, efforts to keep Earth a viable place to live for all interdependent species, including us?

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Costly electric cars

EDITOR: I enjoyed John Burns’ commentary (“Plugging into electric car conversion,” May 28), yet I am always somewhat stunned to read how simple writers make owning an electric vehicle seem. In articles I have read similar to Burns’ column, EV ownership is the way to go. However, there is never much explained about how those of us on fixed incomes are able to afford one of these vehicles. I would love to be able to do this, and yes, there is some incentive with a California tax credit, yet this would not help me since I do not itemize deductions.

Then there is the mention of paying someone to install an electric charging system in my garage, and this really works if you have solar panels on your roof, which I cannot install due to where I live, let alone afford.

At this point I’m probably looking at somewhere between $85,000 and $100,00 for this vehicle and system, so please tell me readers, how many of you out there can afford this? I would love to hear how I could do this.

RICHARD SVENDSEN

Calistoga

Once we trusted

EDITOR: I am sitting here watching the nightly news report on budget negotiations, and I cannot help but reflect on a bygone time when elected representatives worked together. We trusted they were doing the best for our country. I think the Jimmy Carter/Gerald Ford contest in 1976 was the last great presidential election. It was also my first one to vote in. Regardless of ideological views, all felt comfortable that both were men of integrity. Integrity — oh, where have you gone? Debate was issue based. Compromises happened. If one only looks at Carter’s term in office, it was a disaster. If one looks at the character of both men, one can only wish we had this today. Truth be told, I voted for Ford. Truth be told, I respect both men.

DOUG JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Reparations task force

EDITOR: Mary Graves complains that she and other white Republicans were disqualified from membership on the California Reparations Task Force (“A flawed panel,” Letters, May 27). Here’s what the task force’s website says about membership: “By statute, the Task Force consists of nine members. Five members are appointed by the Governor, two members are appointed by the President pro Tempore of the Senate, and two members by the Speaker of the Assembly. Task Force members are drawn from diverse backgrounds to represent the interests of communities of color throughout the state, have experience working to implement racial justice reform, and, to the extent possible, represent geographically diverse areas of the state.”

Surprise! There are no white Democrats on the task force either. But if Graves has “worked my entire life to repair the damage from slavery” as she says, then I have to ask: Why is she still a Republican?

ALFRED CONKLIN

Santa Rosa

Don’t weaken CEQA

EDITOR: I was surprised to read that Gov. Gavin Newsom, a longtime champion for protecting our environment, has been substantially weakening CEQA — the California Environmental Quality Act — to fast-track permitting of favored infrastructure projects. This is a slippery slope. Nothing will stand in the way of aggressive companies that will ignore the environment in favor of profits. We’re in a climate crisis, and we should be strengthening CEQA. I believe we can protect the quality of our environment and provide healthy living situations for low-income residents. Bottom line: we can’t allow Newsom’s policies to destroy what has been one of the few safeguards for our natural world.

SIDNEE COX

Windsor

