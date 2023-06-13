Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Disturbing behavior

EDITOR: As a lifetime animal lover, I found the story regarding marine mammal harassment disturbing on many fronts (“Leave sea critters alone,” June 6). Some of these individuals who go out of their way to harass these innocent creatures have lost what little common sense they might have once had. Maybe alcohol was involved. No excuses there, however.

Anyone should know not to disturb a wild animal. These mother mammals know what they’re doing when it comes to their offspring. If taking a baby seal pup that’s resting on the beach to an area with unleashed dogs is not lacking wits, then I’ll throw in with you. What’s next? Giving a back rub to an adult male elephant seal? If that’s the case, authorities better bring a very large pancake spatula. When did old fashion sense lose its way?

JIM OWEN JR.

Santa Rosa

A nervous hike

EDITOR: I really appreciated the story about gun groups cleaning up shooting debris and trash on Pine Flat Road (“Group cleans up shooting site,” June 3). Recently I drove up there after going through the Mondini Preserve to observe birds and wildflowers. The news about the ad hoc shooting range gave me pause when parking at the end of the paved road to walk onto the dirt fire road on the public Bureau of Land Management land. Two guys on motorbikes who had no guns were the only ones there. I walked for a bit before hearing gunshots and got nervous. How would anyone know if my dog and I were nearby? I headed back without seeing anyone with guns.

It was gorgeous so high up in the Mayacamas, with spectacular views and every bush in bloom, but I probably won’t go back. Yet this is public “multiuse” land where target shooting is not allowed. Since it is happening anyway, maybe a designated shooting range maintained by the gun groups could be set up. Then those who hike and watch birds can pass by and feel safer sharing these public lands.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

A deal for Trump?

EDITOR: In the interest of a political compromise, perhaps when Donald Trump appears in court Tuesday, the prosecutors could offer him a deal: allocute to the facts in the case without admitting guilt, like he took classified documents home and tried to conceal them (and may have shared them with others). Make his admission to the facts in writing. Also, make him pledge his loyalty to the country and admit he fairly lost the 2020 election, since that’s the major source of his legal problems. That should take the wind out of his sails. He deserves to be taken away in bracelets, but, as much as I’d like to see it, jail time would serve no useful purpose and only divide the country.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s ‘rant’

EDITOR: I just finished reading the front-page article about Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis and the migrants flown to Sacramento (“Newsom: DeSantis ‘small, pathetic,’ June 6). Is this really the type of rant we need to hear from the man who is supposed to be running the most populous state in America?

Newsom should do what he was elected to do: help the people of California. Gas prices are soaring again, homelessness is out of control, thousands of folks like myself cannot get fire insurance, thousands of people are suffering from food insecurity, our schools are failing thousands of children, the list goes on.

Newsom’s job is to be concerned about the citizens of California first and foremost, not people from other countries or politicians from other states. It’s time to start putting the same energy he uses bashing other politicians and helping people from other countries toward the people he was elected to represent.

RALEIGH CHAIX

Willits

Picking on people

EDITOR: National Republicans seem to always need an enemy. While they have always railed against the LGBTQ+ community, they have this year picked drag queens and drag shows as their enemy of choice. That drag shows have been around for decades doesn’t matter. It is the cause of the day.

And, of course, if national Republicans declare it a cause, it will become a cause for local Republicans as well. The state GOP is offended by the recognition in the state Capitol of charitable works by Sister Roma (“Honor for drag activist draws anger,” June 6) Their complaint: “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, through their public disparagement of the Catholic Faith, have displayed a disregard for the principles of tolerance and understanding that should guide our society.” Am I the only person who sees the hypocrisy of that statement?

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

