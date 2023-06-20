Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A leader’s attributes

EDITOR: Capt. Brett Crozier’s (Santa Rosa High School Class of 1988) talk at Santa Rosa High was very enlightening for two reasons (“Big turnout for Navy captain,” Sunday). He was relieved of his command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in March 2020 erroneously by the then very temporary acting secretary of the Navy for taking the right course of action to protect the 3,600 sailors of his ship not infected with COVID from the 1,200 sailors who were infected.

First, if all the commanding officers of our military would have the same leadership, take charge ability, accept responsibility, commitment to duty, honor, love of country and consideration of those serving below him (he called this “kindness”) skills, then we would feel our country is safe and well protected. Second, if more of our politicians had these same attributes, then our country would be in much better shape than it correctly is.

STAN ROODMAN

Santa Rosa

Asphalt plant? No thanks

EDITOR: How on earth can an asphalt company, putting possibly 45.000 or more diesel-soot-spewing trucks on the road near a precious bird preserve, Shollenberger Park, perhaps the most popular park in Petaluma, claim to be an environmental asset (“New push for disputed project,” June 12)? Children nearby may develop asthma.

Not that Sonoma County has a need for an asphalt plant, with several up and running. Shollenberger is a large bird migration site. Even white pelicans appear in spring; there are always red-winged blackbirds, and egrets abound as do swans in some years. I once counted 13 swans and 13 dragonflies.

So what do we want at the gateway to Petaluma? Another unnecessary asphalt plant or a pristine, hikeable bird preserve protected from pollution?

David Keller and Joan Cooper have suggested purchase of the Haystack property in question. Are there one or more angels who can come forward and save Shollenberger?

CONNIE MADDEN

Petaluma

Burdensome expenses

EDITOR: While housing costs are consistently highlighted as the driver of cost of living woes in our county your article showed that child care is an almost identical burden (“Study: 25% fail to make ends meet,” Wednesday). Increasing access to affordable or subsidized child care seems to merit at least as much attention as building new homes.

The Press Democrat could encourage more thought and possibly action on this front by devoting coverage to the challenges and costs of providing such care. Is it possible that fewer people would be “house poor” if a larger share of city and county budgets was allocated to child care services?

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Thoughts on civic affairs

EDITOR: A few items readers should consider:

If ex-President Donald Trump is convicted of a crime and sentenced to a prison term, is the Secret Service still obligated to protect him? Even in jail?

If you believe no one is above the law, let our justice system do its job.

The most powerful way to stand up to China’s indiscretions is to stop buying anything made in China. Buying products made in China helps finance China’s actions. The best way to change a bad actor’s actions is through your economic choices.

Consider how China, North Korea, Iran and Russia will interpret Russia winning its war in Ukraine.

If you don’t like the direction our country is going, your vote is your most powerful tool to change the direction. Stop voting by political party, vote for the candidate who supports your issue regardless of their party affiliation. No single party has the answers, but both parties do.

DANIEL DAMONTE

Santa Rosa

Roundup sanctioned

EDITOR: The makers of Roundup, the world’s top-selling weedkiller, will pay $6.9 million for violating an agreement with the state of New York to stop making false claims about the safety of its herbicides.

Bayer and Monsanto violated a 1996 agreement with the state of New York to “immediately cease and desist” from making false and misleading claims about glyphosate-based Roundup products, the New York attorney general’s office announced on Thursday.

Studies have linked glyphosate, the active ingredient in many Roundup products, to a wide range of harmful effects in pollinators, lab animals and people, including children.

JAAK SAAME

Penngrove

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.