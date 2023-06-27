Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A lack of imagination

EDITOR: Remember when hotels, banks and office buildings were made to fit into a business district or neighborhood? They reflected and matched the nature of the areas they occupied. You could almost say “they had style.” Not so anymore. Most buildings nowadays look like they were designed by the same architects who created Kaiser Permanente medical offices. Glass, plastic, basic nothing pleasing to the eye. What happened? What’s next? The proposed new hotels in Petaluma (B Street and Petaluma Boulevard) and Cotati (Highway 116 and Old Redwood Redwood) and the multistory apartment building on East Cotati Avenue show no class, no excitement. Look at the basic blahs going up in Santa Rosa.

At least the Appellation Petaluma hotel would be in the center of Petaluma, but, to the eye, it doesn’t fit the area. The Cotati Hotel will be surrounded by Highway 101, a pocket shopping area, a coffee shop, Walgreens, a long walk to the “historic” downtown on cracked sidewalks, weeds and small worn-looking buildings.

I don’t know. It seems that creativity has gone out of the new architecture. Oh, wait. There is an open patch of ground. Let’s build something on it. We can use the same plans we used on …

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Judicial failure

EDITOR: When I read the decision of Judge Bradford DeMeo to shorten the sentence and possibly release a habitual and unapologetic violent criminal street gangster early into an unsuspecting community, I was disappointed and disgusted (“DA not a fan of reduced sentence,” June 15). This goes far beyond liberalism and good common sense. I believe in an equitable rule of law, not the decisions of hand-wringing do-gooders. I have witnessed the failure of such laws (see: Proposition 47). Enough is definitely enough. Liberal does not mean stupid or dangerously senseless. This decision was both. Our judicial system needs to try harder.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

No name change

EDITOR: Leave Sebastopol Road’s name alone (“A new name for Roseland’s main street?” editorial, June 20). The costs associated with changing a street name are enormous, and we surely have better places to spend the money.

JEANNE LOVELL

Santa Rosa

The parties changed

EDITOR: A curious thing happened on the way to the forum. Facts got lynched. A letter suggested that contemporary Republicans represent the political aims of Abraham Lincoln (“Celebrating Juneteenth,” June 19). The writer takes umbrage at Democrats, who once sided against emancipation of African Americans in our country. If ignorance is bliss, the writer must be supremely happy. But facts do matter.

The Union Army led by Abraham Lincoln’s administration believed in saving the United States from separation called for by the Confederacy. One hundred years after the war, Southern Democrats were, indeed, still promoting politics of segregation. See Gov. George Wallace’s run for the presidency in the 1960s.

But that is not the same party as Democrats today. In fact, a student of history will tell you it was Richard Nixon’s Southern strategy to bring the civil-rights-resistant South into the Republican camp. For those who may not realize, the Confederate flag is no longer associated with Democrats at all. Fact is it appeared at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and it’s not unusual to see it at Republican gatherings.

So, let’s keep our facts straight. As far as saving the Union goes, Lincoln may have been Republican at that time, but with the historic reversal of party roles, he’d likely change registration to Democrat today.

DAVID MOORE

Petaluma

No unhosted rentals

EDITOR: If Santa Rosa residents could vote for no unhosted short-term rentals in our neighborhoods, how would you vote? I hope a ballot measure banning unhosted rentals will appear in the upcoming election and that we can put an end to this debate.

Unhosted short-term rentals are mini-hotels operating within residential zones. City Council member Victoria Fleming eloquently displayed this to the Planning Commission. They were dumbfounded and couldn’t come up with an intelligent response. Although she proved unhosted rentals should only be allowed in commercial zoning, the City Council decided that short-term rentals shouldn’t be banned.

Santa Rosa is the only city in Sonoma County that has not banned or severely restricted these rentals. The council cries that we don’t have enough affordable housing. Study after study has shown that unhosted rentals deplete the housing stock, leaving less affordable housing for your co-workers, employees, first-time homebuyers and our grown children who wish to stay in their hometown.

Let your voice be heard. Vote no on unhosted short-term rentals.

MAUREEN LINDE

Santa Rosa

