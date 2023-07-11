Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Dereliction of duty

EDITOR: Our elected and appointed local government officials are failing us in working to help the drug addicts in our community. Recently we saw that San Francisco had 62 drug overdose deaths in one month, up from about 10 a month a few years ago. Sonoma County has an increasing rate of deaths as well. With this crisis, what does our county do? It allowed the only facility that helps with detox for our most at-risk citizens to close for three months.

Changing contractors at the Orenda Center and allowing it to be closed is a dereliction of duty and should result in the firing of county health services director Tina Rivera (“Detox center forced to close,” July 2). The Orenda Center has been a fixture in our community for many years; it is the only place someone with no resources can go to for help with a drug or alcohol problem.

We can do better. I was the original physician assigned to collaborate with drug court in Mendocino County in the 1990s. A multiagency approach works. The goal must be getting clean off drugs and becoming a valuable member of our community, not a pawn of the system, stuck in a revolving door of harm reduction clinics and social welfare.

DR. JAMES PRETORIUS

Petaluma

Utilities should be public

EDITOR: Investor-owned utilities wanting to base rates on customer income provides one more reason that utilities should be publicly owned (“Ready for electric bills to be based on income?” July 2). Revealing my income to a private company is an egregious violation of my privacy. Yes, we should provide affordable utilities to all, and that could well involve taxing higher incomes. But that is one of the main roles of our government, over which we all have a say.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

Forgotten flag etiquette

EDITOR: I appreciated Staff Writer Phil Barber’s piece on our flag (“ ‘Our flag wars,’ ” July 4). I personally do not display a flag as I do not have an appropriate place to hang one. This has not stopped dozens of people in our area from doing so. Flags used as decorations, left out in all kinds of weather, left out overnight and not illuminated — it’s disgusting. There does seem to be a correlation between the far right and shameful flag abuse. I doubt this is the image these people wish to project, but there it is. A friend visiting from Japan asked me about a particularly bizarre display. It was embarrassing to try to explain.

CHRISTINE SCHOMER

Fort Bragg

A sad state of affairs

EDITOR: For seven decades I’ve witnessed our two political parties driving unpopular wars, lowering taxes on the wealthy and defending guilty politicians, but nothing like the fearmongering we witness today.

These days some politicians deem LGBTQ+ people social outcasts. They deny citizenship to children brought to America by immigrant parents. They demand libraries ban books about slavery, religions or histories they dispute. They deny women health care, with no child care after unwanted births. Juneteenth is assaulted and denigrated while people of color are shot for minor traffic violations, or just knocking on doors.

Never mind COVID, inflation, homelessness caused by poverty, global warming, pollution, failing infrastructure or possible nuclear war with superpowers capable of ending all life as we know it. Just pray to your God, buy an assault rifle, hide homeless encampments and reelect political misfits who claim we are doomed unless we march lockstep with their fearmongering demands.

We have the best government money can buy. Corporations have more rights than employees. Our future is in question unless we seek civilized compromises rather than more jails, educational censorship, racism, trickle-down capitalism and offering our “thought and prayers” to those killed in mass shootings.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

SMART’s airport bus

EDITOR: I would like to comment and give credit to the SMART Board of Directors for instituting shuttle bus service from the Santa Rosa airport to the train station. I use the train regularly to get to Marin County to volunteer as a docent at the Hamilton Field Museum in Novato. On occasion, my co-docent, who has an airplane in Novato, will offer to fly me to the Santa Rosa airport if the weather is nice. I have done this a few times, but getting from the airport to the SMART station to retrieve my car requires either a long walk or a long wait for the county bus. I downloaded the Ride Pingo app after speaking to the driver. After landing, it was a simple matter to request a ride, and the answer was, “In 4 minutes the bus will pick you up.” It is a very comfortable bus, with a congenial driver, and only $1.50. I realize I won’t use it that often, but it’s there when we need it. Thank you, SMART.

GENE MARCINKOWSKI

Cloverdale

