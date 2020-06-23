Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Crying for America

EDITOR: I cried for my country after seeing a video of blue-clad people with helmets and batons pushing an old man to the ground, injuring him and then just walking away. He was alone and unarmed. My mind flashed to similar scenes in history, except the assailants were wearing brown shirts and it was the 1930s.

My father fled that country. He wasn’t a minority but rather a blond-haired, blue-eyed German. He came to America because it was better here. When he saw the war coming, he joined the Army. As a first lieutenant, he went in on Omaha Beach 76 years ago. He survived the war and was proud of being an American citizen and having done his part to rid the world of such evil.

With him as an example, I joined the Army, proudly serving the causes of freedom and right.

Why are we seeing such a frightening parallel to the 1930s now? Is it possible that nothing was learned and, once again, a charismatic and self-centered evil man can lead a decent people down a path of hate and self-destruction? This isn’t what America is about. I can only hope that the youthful demonstrators will vote and change the direction of our country before it’s too late.

C. L. ROGERS

Sebastopol

Pursuing our ideals

EDITOR: We are at a crossroads as a country. The pressure to remove Confederate Civil War monuments, the discussion of renaming military bases and the decision to ban the Confederate flag at NASCAR races call into question parts of our history and traditions. George Floyd’s death caused an extraordinary emotional reaction, and the nationwide demonstrations that followed have opened our eyes to the need for change.

It is critical at this time not to lose sight of the fact that racism in this country is a systemic problem that cannot be solved by solely reforming our police departments. All aspects of our society and institutions need close scrutiny, and solutions won’t come overnight.

Simply removing symbols of racism won’t serve to bring our country together and may, in fact, further divide us.

The father of our country, George Washington, kept slaves and promoted the institution of slavery. He wasn’t a perfect man, and we aren’t a perfect people. Our history as a nation is both flawed and incredibly heroic, and we need to constantly be reminded of that fact so that we may humbly move forward and truly realize our nation’s ideals

LARRY RESNIKOFF

Santa Rosa

Conservative spokeswomen

EDITOR: I dare The Press Democrat to print this letter. It doesn’t fit your narrative. Thank God for Candace Owens and Kayleigh McEnany. These two conservative women are getting the real truth out to the American public that the mainstream media is working so hard to suppress. Because of these two great women we can get a much clearer picture of what’s really going on in our country and what a great job President Donald Trump is really doing no matter how hard the mainstream media tries to discredit it. Keep up the great work, ladies.

JOHN AHRENS

Santa Rosa

Get rid of the whips

EDITOR: The California Horse Racing Board has approved new rules regarding the use of whips on horses — no more than six times during a race; only in an underhanded position (whatever that means); no more than two strikes in succession; no whips during morning training and after the end of races (“Board approves restrictive whip rule,” June 13).

This is all well and good, but it gives me cause to wonder, why do horses have to be whipped at all? It can’t be to spur them to run faster, because all the horses are whipped, so whipping one horse gives no advantage. Does it make the jockey feel better? Has anyone ever asked the horses? Or trainers Frank Stronach and Bob Baffert?

Attorney Shane Gusman, representing the Jockey’s Guild, took the issue all the way down to, “You’re going to end racing in California. It’s just going to happen if you go down this road ...”

Just like Southeast Asia; watch those dominoes fall. But they didn’t. In fact, now we’re friends with the people of Vietnam, who not that long ago we were trying to kill.

Take away the whips. Jockeys will become “horse whisperers.” There’s precedent for that. The horses will love it.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Our present reality

EDITOR: Spencer Humphrey (“All Lives Matter,” Letters, Saturday) takes issue with the phrase Black Lives Matter and argues that it “is to once more suggest there is a difference between Black lives and other lives.” Exactly! That difference is at the very heart of the protest movement across the country — a movement to awaken us to the fact that the racism that runs not just through our criminal justice system but our society as a whole devalues Black lives. “All Lives Matter” is certainly a worthy goal, but it is far from reality at present, and it does nothing to focus our attention on the grave injustices in our society.

ANNE THOMAS

Fort Bragg

