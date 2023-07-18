Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Cooling colors

EDITOR: I read with interest Thursday’s article about the white paint that can act as a reflector (“Painting the world cool?”). In past years, I have read that buildings and roofs should be white versus dark colors to reflect the sun back into space, which would cool the planet to an extent. A good number of years back, when I worked as a civil servant (base carpenter) for the U.S. Coast Guard, a few buildings at the Two Rock training base had white roofs. Among my responsibilities were repairs and maintenance of those roofs. In talking with the occupants of those buildings, I remember they mentioned that in hot weather their building always seemed to be cooler.

After that experience and the information I read about light-colored roofs and buildings being an aid in cooling the earth, I have shared that information with friends, family and legislators. It seems to me there should be a Manhattan Project to do just that across the nation and world. This earth needs all the help it can get.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

Tyranny of the minority

EDITOR: I appreciated Andy Brennan’s optimistic essay on the imperative for consensus, trust and tolerance in America (“Celebrating the hope of a nation,” Close to Home, July 4).

Brennan is correct that it’s essential for us to be able to trust our institutions. But how can we trust these institutions when their representatives are increasingly dismissive of the will of the people?

The founders feared the tyranny of the majority, which made it possible for a president who lost the popular vote to appoint three radical right-wing ideologues to lifetime tenure on the Supreme Court. These are but two of the Constitution’s immutable structural flaws that were designed to limit direct democracy.

The minority is ascendant, despite their shrinking voting bloc. When people or institutions possess outsized power, they don’t willingly yield that power for the greater good. The amendment process is therefore a useless mechanism at this point.

We’ve had almost 250 years to make good on the lofty prose of the Constitution, which most notably guaranteed the primacy of our nascent country’s landed gentry and protected their wealth and property, including slaves. Little has changed. “Originalists” have interpreted that document to confer personhood on corporations and to systematically roll back hard-earned rights from certain groups of real, breathing people.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Flying the flag

EDITOR: To be perfectly honest, when I see an American flag flying on a house, I make assumptions about the occupants. They are probably deep down the conspiracy rabbit hole. They believe the big lie that Donald Trump actually won. They believe Trump should be reelected to protect children. They believe the justice system is corrupt and that Trump has done nothing wrong. They believe the real media is dishonest and only reports lies about conservatives. I could go on.

A couple years ago, a letter to the editor suggested moderates take back the flag, that they take back words like “freedom,” “liberty” and “patriot” from people on the far right who misuse them. The Congressional Freedom Caucus is all about taking freedoms away from anyone who thinks differently than they do. And so we hung an American flag on our house. It hangs with Tibetan prayer flags and a peace symbol flag. We are proud Americans and encourage all other proud Americans to follow suit.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

Improving schools

EDITOR: Columnist George F. Will points to public schools doing a very poor job of teaching reading, writing and arithmetic (“Failing schools emerging as potent political issue,” July 2). The answer is simple and twofold:

— Smaller classes, so each student gets more attention.

— Pay teachers more to attract and retain better qualified people.

— The obvious objection to this is a rise in taxes, maybe a dollar or two a month.

Of course, these better-educated young people would improve our economy to keep our country on top.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

A right to self-defense

EDITOR: The Press Democrat editorial stating that we, the United States, are the bad guys for supplying Ukraine with cluster ammunition is morally incomprehensible (“Cluster bombs are a step too far,” Wednesday). Ukraine is being attacked by a barbarian Russian state that is wantonly murdering, torturing, raping, pillaging and systematically demolishing its people and nation. In response, Ukraine has the universal and inalienable right to defend itself, by any means. This inalienable right is the moral high-ground, and we as Americans should stand proud of our support for Ukraine and the decisive leadership of President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself.

CURTIS ASHBECK

Santa Rosa

