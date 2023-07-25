Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Blaming immigrants

EDITOR: Republicans love to blame illegal immigrants for almost everything. The truth is if all undocumented immigrants disappeared tomorrow, it would lead to economic chaos in our country. Think of the industries that would be severely impacted if we didn’t have these folks. Hospitality, agriculture and construction are just a few that would be affected. Legislators know this, and that is why they don’t seriously go after the companies that hire undocumented immigrants.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: Zoning dictates how land in a city can be used. It promotes orderly development and control of traffic flow, noise and activity levels to make sure all are appropriate to each specific neighborhood.

When you buy or rent a home in a residential community, you expect the zoning laws to be enforced. Apparently, this isn’t the case for Santa Rosa. If residential zoning does not allow businesses in residential areas, then why does Santa Rosa allow unhosted short-term rentals in our neighborhoods? A single-family residence is meant to be used as a living space, and not for multiple families or a commercial venture.

The City Council is allowing rentals to conduct business within neighborhoods, disrupting the safety and communal feel we expect. The bottom line is that the rentals are unmanaged businesses, leaving it up to neighbors to monitor ongoing nuisances that they inherently bring.

Please make your voice heard to the City Council and hold them responsible for allowing unhosted short-term rentals to remain within residential neighborhoods. I urge the city to use its police power as other cities within Sonoma and Napa counties have and drastically reduce or eliminate unhosted short-term rentals in our neighborhoods.

MAUREEN LINDE

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: I’m disappointed that the challenger to Supervisor Lynda Hopkins has dropped out (“Adams leaves District 5 race,” July 18). Hopkins has been an epic failure for west county. Take the roads. Old Monte Rio Road, a main artery for escape in case of fire, closed for 10-plus years. Moscow Road, another main artery for a fire escape, closed for five-plus years. No exaggerations here; people will die.

We have been bouncing over horrible roads for many years with no relief in sight. All she does is blame, blame, blame, mainly FEMA. Really? People are sick of her inaction. What does she do in response? Replace sidewalks in Guerneville, to the tune of more than a million dollars. Nobody I talked to cares. Now we have no choice. Not to mention her horrible costal plans. Please write in anybody; I’m sure they will do a better job. Possibly Bozo the clown.

ROY THROOP

Guerneville

EDITOR: Republican candidates have been advocating some new ideas in hope of catching voters’ imaginations and getting them fired up to vote Republican. Three ideas they have proposed are moving the voting age to 25, testing the mental capabilities of anyone over 75 running for office and getting rid of birthright citizenship (think automatic voting rights). But if we just passed a law saying anyone who qualifies to vote has to first pass a mental competency exam, given every eight years, wouldn’t we would automatically go a long way toward getting rid of all sorts of ridiculous politicians and their crazy ideas?

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

EDITOR: The pilgrims traveled from England in the 1600s. Two reasons for making the treacherous journey were to seek religious freedom and political liberty. It seems we have backtracked a few hundred years.

I grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Religious oppression and segregation were a part of every aspect of my life. (I am Catholic). What a relief it was for me to come to the U.S., where religion never came into the conversation when applying for employment, college admission, housing, etc. At last, I was considered only on my merits and my desire to integrate.

It is tragic to see the direction the GOP is taking us, backed by evangelical Christians. The message is if you don’t believe as we do, you are not equal. The policies of judgment and separation are not part of everyday political discourse. Laws are being passed by states, and in most cases backed by the conservative Supreme Court, to reverse every gain we have made in treating our fellow Americans equally. They are being denied religious and personal freedoms.

The question on my mind: How far will this go.?

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

