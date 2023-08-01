Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Working poor scrape by

EDITOR: The young man arrived at a Starbucks by bicycle, a ground cloth and sleeping bag attached to his handlebars as he wheeled it into the back door. Minutes later he was behind the counter serving Jamaica Blue Mountain Reserve Siphon coffee to Tesla drivers at the drive-thru.

I asked him if he was camping, and he said he camps during summer to save enough money to rent a room during the rainy season while studying at Santa Rosa Junior College and working as a barista.

Many suburban and city dwellers think homeless people are drug-addled alcoholics and have no desire to work, while a 2022 University of Chicago study found that 53% of Americans living homeless and 40% of unsheltered were employed either part or full-time.

This while landlords are busy writing leases that prohibit shared rentals for multiple renters who can’t afford it.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Ban short-term rentals

EDITOR: I am a longtime resident of Santa Rosa. My home is in an area where my kids could walk to school, play on the neighborhood soccer team and join Little League. In short, a residential area. My once-peaceful street, where I could hear children’s laughter is now replaced with loud music and foul language. I live near an unhosted short-term rental.

This is not about just one bad investor-operator; the fact is no one can adequately monitor an unhosted rental. Thirty-percent of unhosted vacation rental owners do not live in Santa Rosa. Neighbors are burdened with supervision, reporting illegal outdoor fire pits, parties late into the night and more. These are unattended and unsupervised commercial enterprises operating in neighborhoods, profiting at the expense of residents, devaluing surrounding properties by 15% to 20%.

Over two-thirds of city residents do not want unhosted short-term rentals. Two surveys showed overwhelming support for eliminating them. I’m appalled at City Council members who do not take action to ban unhosted rentals, simply because the problem may not be in their postal code. Most cities in Sonoma County are banning short-term rentals in residential zoning districts. Wake up, Santa Rosa City Council.

MONICA KUHLMAN JACOBSON

Santa Rosa

Change needed

EDITOR: I recently returned from a pilgrimage to Israel and Palestine. I grew up in a town with a large Jewish population. Jewish culture was part of my life, and some friends’ grandparents had prisoner number tattoos on their arms from the concentration camps. I fervently supported Israel.

Yet the Israeli-Palestinian conflict became real for me as our tour bus passed into the West Bank at Bethlehem. The graffitied “Wall of Separation” — with its armed guards and high wire — kept Palestinians in obvious distress. How, we asked, had Israel become the oppressor after millenniums of pogroms, Diasporas and the Holocaust? Our tour members agreed we were witnessing Apartheid.

Israeli-issued IDs determine where Palestinians can travel and be employed. Routine check-stops aggravate daily life. Rooftops have water tanks to ensure supply — for when Israel cuts it off without warning.

My affinity for the Jewish people remains, yet Israel is at an inflection point. With its judicial system under fire, we must place conditions on our support. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Washington. Congress and President Joe Biden have significant leverage to pressure the Israeli government to make desperately needed changes.

CARYL ENGLEHORN

Sonoma

A fresh face for GOP

EDITOR: I remember Iowa in 2008 when Barack Obama came out of the pack of candidates, and the rest is history. Could we see a similar move by Sen. Tim Scott over Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis? Scott brings a fresh new face to the presidential race and, contrary to Trump and DeSantis, supports civil rights, Ukraine’s battle against Russian aggression and voters’ rights. I could see many centrists from both parties considering him the best hope for the future of our country.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

A climate election

EDITOR: Since climate change affects all of us and is a matter of survival, it needn’t be a partisan issue. Further, since the best available science tells us we must make significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the 2024 election is our last chance to elect a Congress and president who will work together to take the actions we need in time. Neither major political party has laid out and committed to comprehensive plans to achieve all the needed reductions. Please join me in helping to ensure the 2024 elections address climate change as we must.

CHRIS THOMAS

Santa Rosa

