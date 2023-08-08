Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Jack London Park dispute

EDITOR: Twelve years ago, Jack London State Historic Park was on the state parks closure list. A public/private partnership formed with the goal of keeping the park open. This arrangement has been successful. During the past decade, the park expanded educational and outreach activities, improved its physical plant, performed significant wildland fire mitigation, initiated new services and programs, preserved historic architecture and increased hours of operation. Visitor survey results are highly positive.

Part of the park’s financial success has resulted from ticket sales revenue from Transcendence Theatre, which performed at the park the past 11 summers. For obscure reasons, the California State Park Rangers Association has attempted to shut down Transcendence’s operation at the park. The association used various legal maneuvers resulting in the need for an environmental impact report. Transcendence isn’t performing at the park this season due to the pending EIR, and its continued operation there is not certain. Loss of Transcendence revenue this year has seriously impacted the park.

It’s perplexing why an organization of state park rangers wouldn’t support the continued success of any park, including Jack London park.

GEORGE ELY

and KATHY HILLBACK-ELY

Sonoma

Biden is unfit for office

EDITOR: Yes, Yvonne Martin, let’s get something out in the open (“Biden’s competence,” Letters, July 31). Cognitive and physical abilities vary among 80-year olds. Joe Biden, at 80, is unfit to be president, as is obvious for all to see on a daily basis.

If one watches MSNBC, CNN, ABC or CBS, you will not see it because those networks do not show his verbal gaffes, stumbles or wandering around rooms trying to figure out with whom to shake hands or how to exit. His staff provides cheat sheets for every public outing, puts X’s on the floor where he needs to stand, helps putting on his jacket and gives directions to leave.

In his rare press conferences, he is told on whom to call and what the questions are. He usually ends his answers with “well, anyway,” or “no joke” or, recently, “God save the queen!” Empathy? He showed none for his seventh grandchild, his beloved son Hunter’s daughter — until Maureen Dowd shamed him (“It’s 7 grandkids, Mr. President,” July 10).

His entire life he has bragged about his IQ, his standing in law school, his alleged full scholarship, whom he could best in pushups or take behind the barn to beat up. Run, Joe, run.

LINDA DAVIS

Kenwood

Preserving trees

EDITOR: Santa Rosa is only miles from the Mendocino National Forest, a refuge that should be protected. The U.S. Forest Service has recently asked for public opinion on how to implement the president’s executive order to protect mature and old-growth trees in national forests to fight climate change. Why? Mature and old-growth trees are the most effective mechanism for removing carbon from the atmosphere.

But the Forest Service continues to chop down the most-effective natural solution to climate change on public lands. These trees take up and store millions of tons of carbon in their trunks, branches and soil, keeping it out of our atmosphere. They continue to work over their lifetimes, as long as hundreds of years.

Yet currently slated to be felled on nearly 370,000 acres are mature and old-growth trees in 22 national forests. We don’t have decades to wait for new trees to grow up and replace the work mature trees do now. Please take action now and tell the Forest Service to immediately suspend all timber sales that propose harvesting mature and old-growth trees.

JANET DOHERTY

Sacramento

Deplorable cartoon

EDITOR: The Aug. 2 political cartoon by Gary Varvel wasn’t mere opinion, it was a malignant lie. Coming less than 24 hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted, it was a disservice to those in the Justice Department who gathered evidence and presented it to a panel of 23 American citizens. The grand jury reviewed that evidence and found it warranted a four-count indictment on serious charges. The cartoon all but accuses the Democratic Party of manipulating the Justice Department and the grand jury. That’s deplorable.

KETA HODGSON

Santa Rosa

A place for seniors

EDITOR: I am reaching out in response to Joann Hill’s letter asking for senior resources in eastern Santa Rosa (“Seniors need a place,” Wednesday). The Salvation Army has a Senior Activities Center that’s open to the public 55 and over. We are at 115 Pierce St., right off Fourth Street. Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Membership is $24 a year. We have all kinds of activities, such as bingo, a pool table, a shuffleboard table, board games, poker, art classes, a library, a crochet and knitting group, chair yoga, special guest and so much more. We recently renovated the building and would love to show it off, so please come for a visit.

KATHY FORSYTH

Director, Salvation Army Senior Activity Center

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.