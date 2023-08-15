Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Weaponizing government

EDITOR: Republicans claim Democrats are “weaponizing” the Justice Department. Not true, but Republicans know a lot about such things.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Scott Perry, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, conspired with Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-appointed assistant attorney general, to send a letter to the Georgia legislature recommending that a special session should be convened because the Justice Department had “concerns that may have impacted the presidential electors in several states.” Clark attempted to obtain the signatures of Jeffery Rosen, the acting attorney general and his deputy Richard Donoghue. Both refused and the letter was not sent.

Rosen and Donoghue also resisted pressure from Donald Trump to announce the Justice Department had found fraud. Trump then requested that Rosen “say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” according to handwritten notes taken by Donoghue. They refused again. Subsequently Trump proposed replacing Rosen with Clark. Rosen responded that there would be massive resignations at the Justice Department if that was attempted.

Previously Bill Barr, Trump’s hand-picked attorney general, had resigned and told Trump that his allegations about fraud were “bull----”

It reminds me of Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre. History repeats itself.

JIM HOUSMAN

Sebastopol

Protecting a public resource

EDITOR: Mary Callahan’s provided an interesting look at how the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is trying to ensure ongoing viability of watersheds (“Grape growers critical of new rules for water,” Aug. 3). Industry’s focus on the impact on small producers is disingenuous. Small vineyards tend to be a hobby for the wealthy, not a vital component of our local economy. California wine production has a glut of supply, a much more significant driver in margin erosion than a $10-an-acre impact on a few growers. If we allow for more sediment to pollute our rivers, however, we will be dealing with the fallout for generations.

The negative focus on monitoring is also misleading. I work in operations, and there’s a saying that applies here: “If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it.” Industry wants to proceed on the assumption that their voluntary practices are effective. While it’s laudable that many growers are engaged in voluntary programs, such programs are toothless without enforcement.

Water is a public resource, and vineyards benefit the wealthy few. It’s in everyone’s interest to maintain our watersheds. We should not sacrifice the health of the region for a crop that ultimately doesn’t feed anyone and is a luxury intoxicant.

BRANDON KENNEDY

Kelseyville

Checking sources

EDITOR: When Linda Davis blithely listed four major news sources that ostensibly fail to show President Joe Biden’s unfitness for office but omitted mention of even a single source for her litany of examples “proving” he’s unfit, I detected the unmistakable stench of hypocrisy (“Biden is unfit for office,” Letters, Aug. 8). After you’ve discounted MSNBC, CNN, ABC and CBS, what remains? Propaganda outlets like Fox “News” or One America “News” Network or “News”max.

Fact-checkers regularly debunk what those sources pass off as truth. Selective editing and deep fakes are commonplace in right-wing media, to say nothing of “alternative facts” and, in the age of artificial intelligence, distortion of both video and audio to produce an apparent “reality” in nearly undetectable ways, creating seemingly credible actions and words that never actually occurred.

Davis also conveniently omitted any mention of Biden’s predecessor, the leading contender for the Republicans’ 2024 presidential nomination, whose lies are legion and who’s rarely able to utter a grammatically correct sentence that is even vaguely coherent. He’s committed more verbal gaffes by far than Biden, has no empathy whatsoever (although he demands it for himself) and brags about his “very good brain” without a shred of empirical evidence.

And about those multiple indictments? Biden has none.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Poisoning animals

EDITOR: People should not be using rat poison bait. This poison can be ingested by animals or birds, and then an animal that hunts them can also become sick and die. Living in a historical neighborhood for over 20 years we have had our problems with rats and mice, mostly due to the proliferation of ivy in the neighborhood, which creeps into our yard. We only use traps with an approved bait.

This past spring, we had a mother and two baby foxes living under our deck. Since our house is on a slab, we enjoyed having them to take care of the rat population. We spent many an evening observing them grow and play in our backyard. We have a certified native plant yard, and I think they liked living there.

Unfortunately, we found the mother fox deceased in our backyard with no sign of trauma. A few months ago, we discovered a raccoon in the same way in our front yard. It is our suspicion that they died from rat poison or from an animal that had ingested rat poison.

ANNETTE C. WILBER

Santa Rosa

