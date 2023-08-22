Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reclassifying rangers

EDITOR: I think those who oppose the proposal to transfer law enforcement responsibilities from Sonoma County Regional Park Department rangers to the Sheriff’s Office have it backward (“Rangers may not remain cops,” July 29). This proposal may be an opportunity for rangers to return to their original role: friendly caretakers and guides, knowledgeable in the natural history of their parks. With this proposal, law enforcement will no longer be a permanent presence in the parks, but only as needed. The parks will take on a more relaxed atmosphere and become nicer places to spend time.

This is what happened at Sugarloaf Ridge and Jack London state parks when environmentally oriented local nonprofits took over management, and the presence of state park rangers, who are licensed law enforcement officers, was greatly diminished. Staffed mostly by local volunteers, those parks became much more easygoing and fun and, unsurprisingly, attract more visitors.

We need law enforcement and couldn’t have a civilized society without it, but with this proposal we could keep the peace in parks without law enforcement running them.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Supermarket shell game

EDITOR: It used to be that things were simple. Supermarkets had a rewards card. You saw a sign on the shelf and when you checked out, you used your card and got that price. Not so anymore. Now there are alternative pricing schemes, and the price you see might not be the price you pay at the check stand — unless you jump through the correct hoops. One requires you to add a printed coupon along with your card. Another requires you to use your cellphone while at the check stand. That, unfortunately, gives you a 1 in 3 chance that your old rewards card will actually deliver the posted price.

This translated to a very angry man at the check stand, pounding his fist and yelling about fraud while the poor checker couldn’t do a thing. It gave me the creeps. And now I’m mad.

DUKE EVANS

Santa Rosa

Rising temperatures

EDITOR: We can’t let Hawaii burn up. We can’t let rivers keep flooding. We need another oil embargo. Cut oil production 10% for the rest of this year. Cut it again 10% next year, and the year after that. Get the world’s temperature back to normal. We should send letters to every member of Congress and to every other elected official. It is past time to bring down the world’s temperature.

STEVE BIRDLEBOUGH

Santa Rosa

U.S. debt dangers

EDITOR: President Joe Biden has been seen extolling the benefits and taking credit for “Bidenenomics.” However, financial media pundits say excessive Democratic spending over the past 2½ years, along with significantly increased debt, are what prompted Fitch to downgrade the U.S. credit rating for only the second time in history. The first time U.S. credit was downgraded occurred in 2011 during the Obama administration.

Although I’m thankful that the various financial markets have so far been able to avoid another devastating recession, we are certainly not out of the woods. U.S. debt is currently near $31 trillion, continues to grow and is expected to surpass the total U.S. economy in the near future. Fiscal restraint is needed immediately, but sadly I don’t see this administration taking any steps anytime soon. Eventually we will suffer dire consequences as a result.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

Consequences of losing

EDITOR: As President Joe Biden is asking Congress for $24 billion more for Ukraine, a growing number of Americans want to bail. The war is too tough, too long, too expensive, and it’s “over there and not ours.” Do we really want to live in the aftermath of Ukraine’s defeat and Vladimir Putin’s victory?

It’s a truism that everything is global now, and so are “territorial wars.” So, when Russian tanks park in Kyiv, what happens? Moscow rules: Putin is emboldened to reinstate the Soviet empire wherever he can, strangle and destabilize the European Union, challenge NATO, up the stakes in cyberwarfare everywhere. Chaos in Europe.

China rules: China learns the lesson we provided (we buckled) and continues to subvert the international economic system for its own purposes and build up its military to bully weaker nations and invades Taiwan. Chaos almost everywhere else.

Putin presents the United States with a difficult and expensive but exemplary opportunity to stop at least one major practitioner of aggression and evil and to offer others (China, North Korea) a cautionary lesson.

But lose the war and the consequences come home.

DAVE HENDERSON

Healdsburg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.