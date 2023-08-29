Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

An arrogant court

EDITOR: When I learned that Supreme Court justices have received lavish gifts from wealthy friends and did not disclose that information or recuse themselves, I was incredulous. This is the height of arrogance and raises doubts about the integrity of the judicial process. While they insist they were not influenced by their benefactors’ generosity, it reeks. If it looks like a bribe, smells like a bribe?

Although there is no question that the appointment process is political, the acceptance of substantial gifts from wealthy donors fosters an impression of outside influence on court rulings.

Given the controversy over recent rulings, the court needs to reassure Americans its decisions are not influenced by politics or ideology. Since it refuses to adopt a code of conduct, Congress should restore public trust by passing a code of ethics that would make the court more transparent, accountable and credible.

Although the court’s reputation has suffered from this gift saga, it does not compare to the damage caused by its previous ruling that corporations are individuals and can spend unlimited funds to influence elections.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Needlessly negative

EDITOR: The first day of school is often a hopeful, upbeat rite of passage. Your staff instead chose to reiterate every conceivable negative facing local public schools: building conditions, teacher shortages, mental health, low test scores, the debate over resource officers and a violent incident at Montgomery High.

Particularly disappointing was the article about Analy-El Molino High School. “Teachers, new principal welcome Analy High students back with dance.” “Stampede of teachers”? “Two-stepping”? Huh?

The tone was one of disappointment that the school would rather mend and move on than wallow in self-pity. “New principal Chuck Wade gave a message of hope but said nothing of previous controversies as he opened the year’s first school assembly.”

Your reporter, after acknowledging new paint, tile work and a motto, quickly pivoted to innuendo about administrative changes, low but improving test scores and a bitter yet crucial consolidation of two high schools.

As a proud alumnus and parent of three Analy graduates, I found this account unnecessarily insensitive and insulting to the students, staff and community.

A better portrait of our resilient young lions and tigers might be Nietzsche’s observation, “Out of life’s school of war — what doesn’t kill me, makes me stronger.”

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

Doing the right thing

EDITOR: Despite recent Biden bashing, he was adroit at his State of the Union in his back-and-forth with congressional Republicans; his point made. He has accomplished a lot, much of it bipartisan, with climate change, infrastructure, record low unemployment, gun legislation (however insufficient), unifying NATO, etc.

The trouble is much of this takes time to have an impact. The American Rescue Plan did have impact, although some may argue it was too much, causing inflation. Whether to go big or small was a dilemma he faced at the time. There’s little comfort that our inflation has been less than just about any other developed nation. Also, while Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was a success, there was no plan for vaccine distribution. That was left for Biden. His distribution was effective. Trump’s other handling and politicization of COVID got him unelected.

The Hunter Biden problem: five years of Trump-initiated investigations, which Joe Biden allowed to continue, found no wrongdoing on Joe Biden’s part, in spite of what the Fox-MAGA propaganda machine might say.

Joe Biden is not perfect. There is room for valid criticism, but he is trying to do the right thing for all of us.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

A strong economy

EDITOR: How can the Republican Party deny the condition the economy is in? Americans spent a billion dollars going to the movies in a recent two-week span. Millions of Americans are traveling the globe this summer, spending millions of dollars to vacation. The unemployment rate is lower than ever. So, how can the economy be problematic in a good economy? A former president is trying to get the whole country to become liars. America is great and always has been great.

SUZANNE HART

Eureka

Tourism pay

EDITOR: In the “Did you know?” section of your Napa edition on Aug. 20, I noticed that the tourism industry in Napa County in 2018 had a combined payroll of $492 million, supporting the livelihood of an estimated 15,872 people in the county. That works out to an average of $30,997.98 per person.

CHARLOTTE WILLIAMS

Calistoga

