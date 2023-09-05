Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Seeing no parallel

EDITOR: No, we can’t see a parallel between Vladimir Putin jailing his adversaries and Donald Trump being indicted (“Justice as a weapon,” Letters, Aug. 28). Putin imprisons his enemies with little or no due process when he isn’t outright murdering them. Trump’s indictments are the result of weeks of testimony before grand juries of Trump’s peers, and that is just the beginning of the due process to which he has a right.

The right person to compare to Putin is Trump himself. Trump is a big Putin fan and has already shown us that he would weaponize our government given half the chance.

Funny how Trump’s supporters do everything but speak to the actual charges in the indictments. Must be because they know they are valid.

MICHAEL WILLS

Sebastopol

A better use for guns

EDITOR: As I read Barbara Van Wollner’s Aug. 26 letter about a restaurant in Healdsburg using four rifles as a light fixture (“Offensive décor”), my emotions were pulled one way and then the other. My final thoughts are that the light fixture is a great way to get four guns out of circulation. We ought to do more of that. Kudos to the owner of the eatery.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Scorch-and-burn policies

EDITOR: I could not help but notice the juxtaposition of two articles in the Aug. 28 paper: “An urgent call to action for region’s Republicans,” and “Hot temps could halt plant photosynthesis.” The former quotes Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Denice Gary-Pandol. She asserts the party’s stance on climate, which includes making fossil fuels the center of energy and national security policy. The latter features a scientific study finding that tropical forests are so overheating from rising temperatures that the vegetation may no longer be able to photosynthesize, and may face catastrophic destruction.

Every day we read about the effects of the climate crisis. What is Gary-Pandol’s response? Burn more fossil fuels. The same fossil fuels that are boiling our oceans and incinerating our forests. There are so many cleaner, carbon-free ways to power our cars, homes and factories. Let’s start embracing true national security by switching from oil and gas to on- and offshore wind, geothermal, solar, batteries and conservation. And until we can find a comparable plastic alternative, let’s save the oil for truly vital things like medical equipment and telecommunication components.

Do all Republican voters embrace this scorch-and-burn energy policy? God, I hope not.

MARYA GLASS

Cotati

A plea to cyclists

EDITOR: We are fortunate to have access to many quiet, scenic rural roads. For the most part, cyclists and walkers share these roads equitably and safely. Unfortunately, a few cyclists endanger those of us on foot.

My wife and I have had several close calls when cyclists approached from behind and passed much too close without any warning. Once when I was walking on my own, a cyclist called out “coming around!” at the last moment. As I moved to the shoulder of the road, the rider hit me from behind, causing her to crash. Luckily, neither of us was badly injured — but it could have been much more serious.

Here’s my pleas to cyclists: When approaching pedestrians from behind, give plenty of warning, calling out, “Coming around on your left (or right).” That’s all it takes.

CARL SHERRILL

Sonoma

Try eminent domain

EDITOR: The horrific story about the forced removal of Cloverdale trailer park residents demonstrates, yet again, the failures of a market-based solution to housing poor people (“ ‘Where are we going to go?’ ” Aug. 27). The lack of affordable housing in Sonoma County is a mantra every public official shouts, but few seem to do anything other than give away more money to already well-off developers and lament the turnover times for development.

The Cloverdale trailer park is affordable housing for the most vulnerable. Having a private owner buy the trailer park, then kick out the residents isn’t acceptable. One solution is simple given that affordable housing doesn’t exist for poor people in Sonoma County. The state and federal governments could buy the park from the owners, invest in the necessary repairs and declare that the property will remain affordable in perpetuity.

This could also work with a nonprofit organization if sufficient funds are made available by the state. This can be accomplished by invoking eminent domain under the premises of public interest and safety. In essence, the park land would be held by the public, even while the trailers are privately owned. This private-public mix would benefit the owners of the trailers and the state since low-income housing would already exist for those who need it most.

J. TALMADGE WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.