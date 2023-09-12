Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Historic mistreatment

EDITOR: There was much to be upset about in Kerry Benefield’s column about the Chanate Historic Cemetery (“Injustice in a sacred place,” Sept. 3):

— Theft of the Chinese Association’s plaques from stones memorializing the many people buried at the cemetery.

— The way Sonoma County handled the property and access to the cemetery.

— The 19th century refusal to bury Chinese people in an American cemetery. It’s unlikely all Chinese laid to rest there were penniless. Many were buried there because of bigotry and prejudice. They were buried in an outcast cemetery.

Over 150 years ago, 10,000 to 20,000 laborers from China helped build our transcontinental railroad. The Chinese crews sometimes outperformed European immigrant groups that received much more support and supplies. The Chinese crews built some of the most dangerous segments of the railroad over the mountains. Many died, some buried alive in a snow avalanche.

I have worked with Chinese men. They are some of the hardest, good-spirited team workers I’ve been around.

The Chinese Exclusion Act passed by Congress on May 6, 1882, showed Congress’ true feelings and regard for the Chinese people. Disagreeing with political leaders and foreign governments isn’t a logical or just reason to hate the people.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Conservative agenda

EDITOR: I hear Democrats complain that Joe Biden’s too old or he’s not progressive enough. This is music to Republicans’ ears and should give any Democrat pause.

The Heritage Foundation has been developing a guidebook for a conservative administration since 1979. Their current 920-page version leads to an action plan called Project 2025. Its goal is to make changes in the federal government that would consolidate power in the executive branch while weakening controls that protect the environment, business and public welfare.

The plan outlines many changes. Here are two. First, the conservative-oriented administration would be enabled by an executive order redefining policymaking civil servants as at-will employees who can then be replaced. Second, changes would be made in more than a dozen departments and agencies so it would be easier to replace current goals with ones more in line with a conservative agenda.

I think it’s clear that not supporting the Democrat candidate in 2024, Biden or not, will allow a GOP victory and likely put the Heritage Foundation in the driver’s seat from which it will only too gladly leave progressivism in the dust altogether.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Trump’s defense

EDITOR: There is a saying in the legal profession that when you have the facts, argue the facts. When you have the law, argue the law. When you have neither, pound the table. The latter appears to be the crux of Donald Trump’s defense to the Jan. 6 indictments by special counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump’s attorneys appear to be trying the case in the press in hopes of tainting the jury pool and finding a holdout, thus forcing a retrial. At first blush, Trump’s defense appears to be that he has a First Amendment right to free expression and that our judicial system is rigged. Trump himself utters his usual mantra, witch hunt.

Everyone, ex-president or not, is innocent until proven guilty under a criminal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. In light of the detailed indictments, Trump’s defense expressed in the press is nothing more than pounding the table.

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Age discrimination

EDITOR: Benjamin Franklin was 81 years old when he took part in the Constitutional Convention in 1787. I point this out because today many are saying that President Joe Biden is too old for office. Many today judge a person solely on their age, not what they have to offer. Age discrimination is alive and well in our society. I know — I was forced to retire when I could not find a job at my age. We’ve been taught to not judge a person by the color of their skin. Should we also not judge a person because of their age?

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Pedestrians and bikes

EDITOR: Regarding Carl Sherrill’s letter about pedestrians’ encounters with bicyclists on rural roads, this is an issue that should never occur (“A plea to cyclists,” Sept. 5). According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if there are no sidewalks on a road, pedestrians should walk facing oncoming traffic, on the same side of the road as the oncoming traffic (but as far from the traffic as possible). When bicycling, you should ride in the same direction as automobile traffic. California law says you must only walk on the left side of the street. If more people were aware of this, there would be far fewer bicycle/pedestrian conflicts.

GLENN McCREA

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.