Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Pension costs

EDITOR: An editorial on Sept. 12 turned thumbs down on a proposal to have taxpayers contribute to a new 401(k) benefit for correctional officers in state prisons (“A costly new retirement benefit”). To me this is just the tip of the iceberg. I’m not sure taxpayers know that many state, county and city pensions have a cost-of-living allowance. That is, their pensions get a raise each year. Nice to be on the receiving end of that plan.

After working in private industry for 33 years, my pension has not has an increase since I retired 23 years ago. This is not a gripe. I just want everyone to be aware of the enormous cost of these pension plans and our contribution as taxpayers who pay for them. Twenty years retired with a 2% cola annually, an employee’s pension would increase 40%. How is it possible to keep plans like these funded? I would like to hear from a retirement actuary to explain the cost of plans as described.

RON PORCELLI

Penngrove

Credit card fees

EDITOR: I know and respect many small businesses, but those credit card transaction fees add up. I also know that by paying by credit card, as long as I pay off the entire monthly balance, I’m getting a free loan on the purchase of up to 40 days. I’m also spending a little less since I don’t accumulate any change. Not saving, spending less.

I think more merchants should definitely consider a two-tiered pricing system that offsets credit card transaction fees. It may encourage more cash sales.

Bear in mind as well that since poor people have less access to credit cards and pay in cash more often, they are actually subsidizing richer folks’ credit habits, since credit card charges are priced into the cost of goods sold (or they should be). Tipping may prove to be slightly higher with cash sales. I’d like to see a study on that.

I’m 100% certain though that the merchants themselves pay in credit on the company card exclusively. They want those points too.

ANDREW HAYNES

Petaluma

A losing message

EDITOR: The most recent CNN poll shows that almost any Republican can beat Joe Biden in 2024, and he continues to act like an insurance salesman who’s convinced that if he just refines his sales pitch, we’re going to buy a policy. It’s not the message, but the product the Democrats insist on trying to sell the general public. People aren’t all that interested in big government fueled by deficit spending. It contributes to higher interest rates, and that’s the main worry now. Unless Biden and his party wise up soon, he’s headed to defeat.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Teflon Trump

EDITOR: If, after all of Donald Trump’s trials and appeals, he is allowed to even be on any presidential ballot in 2024, then we may as well just burn the Constitution. There would be nothing left to believe in.

He was impeached twice. He has been indicted four times — and creating an insurrection and interfering with an election are directly related to the 14th Amendment, which bans insurrectionists from running for office. Yet the outcome of his trials and how judges will rule remain to be seen.

We, the American people — those for whom the Constitution was written — are supposed to have confidence in our justice system — that the right decisions will be made, the proper verdicts will be handed down and the end of Donald Trump and his band of cronies will be at hand. Unfortunately, as of right now, that confidence is unforeseen.

I wish special counsel Jack Smith and his team the best of luck. Trump is made of Teflon. Even the Constitution doesn’t stick to him.

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Safer playing fields

EDITOR: While organic agriculture has grown widely popular over the past decades, organic landscaping has lagged behind, negatively impacting waterways, biodiversity and health. Fortunately, the tide may be turning. The Novato Union School District has launched an innovative two-year project led by a national organic field expert, Chip Osborne, to transition three school playing fields to organic.

The project aims to demonstrate how utilizing a systems-based approach will yield durable, drought-tolerant fields that capture carbon, cool the environment and be safer and healthier for children. Plus, it’s less expensive than chemical management of grass or toxic, heat-trapping plastic turf.

On Sept. 27, Osborne will give a presentation on the elements of organic field care in Novato. On Sept. 28 in Petaluma, there will be an expert-led all-day technical training on organic field care, including a presentation by a UC specialist on gopher management. More information about both events is available at nontoxicschools.org.

PIPER PRIMROSE

Novato

