A dedicated teacher

EDITOR: Bravo for the article about Meaghan King, Sonoma County’s teacher of the year (“Pursuing inclusivity,” Sept. 26). It was inspirational, well-researched and astutely written about an exceptionally dedicated teacher. Teachers who care like King stand out in our educational climate, wrought with student anxiety, staff burnout and resignations and parent concern. She is one of many, and yet most news reporting focuses on continued violence, negative educational results since the pandemic and student/staff/parent angst. Negative reporting of perpetrators of violence and hate fuels a fearful culture, while teachers like King combat violence with love and bravery.

CAROLEE FAGENT

Kenwood

Newsom’s prerequisite

EDITOR: The passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is the end of an era. While she was a dedicated Democrat, she was not highly partisan, unlike so many politicians today, both on the left and right.

As for no-partisanship, why does Gov. Gavin Newsom believe being a Black woman implies the most qualified person for completing Feinstein’s term? It feels like affirmative action, which has been disallowed in California university admissions by California voters and upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States.

So why does Newsom feel privileged to use race as the No. 1 qualification for appointing a new senator to finish Feinstein’s term? He could have done that when Kamala Harris became vice president. Instead, he chose his friend and ally Alex Padilla. Under political pressure?

Newsom preordained that only a Black woman would be eligible for consideration for Feinstein’s seat. Can you imagine if he had said only a white woman would be considered?

GORDON FARROW

Petaluma

Lazy, ignorant Americans

EDITOR: Jim Pedgrift started a letter with a somewhat balanced statement on compromise, the need for government regulation versus private property rights (“Fragile democracy,” Letters, Sept. 22). Once the reader was lulled to sleep, he delivered a sucker punch that revealed his biased beliefs.

Where in his list of complaints are career politicians who feast on the public with ever-bloated budgets, buy votes by steadily feeding the masses government checks, hypnotize whole classes of people into thinking bigger government is the solution to their problems, selectively choose what part of the Constitution they agree with, enlist the ignorant to vote for them by promising free money and create class warfare against those who have succeeded in life? They keep whole classes of people in their grasp with just enough money to survive, but not thrive.

One can go on and on with issues on all sides. The real threat to our republic is a lazy, ignorant American people who allow this to happen. Civic education and real engagement are the antidote.

DOUG JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Climate resilience

EDITOR: As a physician who is concerned about climate change, I’m calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 394, which would create a master plan for climate-resilient schools. This bill passed the Legislature by a near-unanimous vote in each chamber.

In 2018-2019, 1,911 California schools had 3,893 total closure days due to wildfires. Wildfire smoke is 10 times more toxic than more common forms of air pollution, and we have seen how devastating wildfires are becoming more common in recent years. Even when the destruction isn’t in our own community, we still experience the effect of smoke from faraway fires.

Every new school facilities project is an opportunity to mitigate the effects on students and teachers of climate-related health hazards and disruptions, and to move the school closer to California’s target of net-zero emissions.

Climate change is about health — and this bill is a huge step in the right direction toward protecting children’s health and future. Please contact Newsom’s office at leg.unit@gov.ca.gov and urge him to sign SB 394. It only takes a minute, and the benefits will persist for years.

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

Trump’s attributes

EDITOR: Since Donald Trump has chosen to not participate in the Republican primary debates, I thought it would be helpful to list some of his attributes: adulterer, business cheat, bigot, draft dodger, narcissist, tax cheat, insurrectionist, admirer of dictators, climate change denier, consummate liar and unfit to handle classified documents. But he is leading in the polls, so why would he want to debate? What is wrong with so many voters that they are unable to see that the emperor has no clothes?

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

