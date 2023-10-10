License e-bike riders

EDITOR: Since mopeds are licensed and regulated as motorcycles, why aren’t e-bikes subject to the same requirements? They are also motorized vehicles with pedals, and many e-bikes are capable of well over 20 mph. According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, you must have a motorcycle license to drive a moped, you must be at least 16 to drive a moped, and you must wear a helmet while you ride. E-bikes are becoming a hazard on trails and bike paths, especially when riders don’t respect pedestrians, dog walkers, runners and conventional cyclists around them and speed. E-bikes are quiet, so you might not hear them coming up behind you, especially if you are wearing earbuds.

STEVE KADAR

Santa Rosa

Understanding the House

EDITOR: As a student of languages, I recall a German word that is particularly appropriate given our current state of politics — schadenfreude — which translates to “finding joy in the suffering of others,” or the rationale behind the U.S. House of Representatives.

ELIZA RICKARDS

Cloverdale

A terrorist attack

EDITOR: On Saturday, with funding and support from Iran’s regime, Hamas and other radical Islamic terrorist groups that rule Gaza launched a brutal war. Hamas’ charter says its goal is to destroy Israel and replace it with a ruthless regime of religious supremacy. Well-trained and financed terrorists targeted civilians, setting homes on fire to force families to come out and be kidnapped or murdered. They kidnapped more than 100 Israelis, including women, children and even elders in wheelchairs.

In the first two days of the invasion, Hamas massacred more than 800 Israelis and wounded 2,400 more. For Israelis, this is like 9/11. Proportionally, that would be like 21,000 Americans being killed on 9/11. There is no excuse for this savagery.

Friends, before you blindly condemn Israelis, learn the truth.

ELI COHEN

Santa Rosa

Contempt for democracy

EDITOR: Columnist Paul Krugman got it right that Republican right-wing hard-liners want Vladimir Putin to win in Ukraine and “view the Putin regime’s cruelty and repression as admirable features that America should emulate” (“Why Republicans want to betray Ukraine,” Wednesday). Our own wannabe strongman, Donald Trump, has expressed admiration of Putin’s “genius.” Putin’s genius is characterized by an illegal invasion of Ukraine, deadly consequences for his opponents and the bigoted persecution of minorities in Russia.

Hard-right Republicans’ crush on Putin and their continued worship of Trump coincide with their growing contempt for democratic principles. That they would so blithely abandon these principles is a stark testament to the bankruptcy of their right-wing agenda.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

Humans in the Americas

EDITOR: How long have human beings lived in the Americas? In celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, I offer a solution to the difference between the dates given by scientists, as much as 23,000 years (“Footprints push back America’s prehistory,” Sunday), and Indigenous knowledge that “we have always been here.” Both may be right.

If future scientific evidence supports a date from deeper in the past, that’s fine. More importantly, however, the Indigenous claim of American origin is true. People came to the Americas from another continent, but they had not yet become Anishinaabe, Chickasaw, Pomo and all the others.

Each Indigenous people became itself through living in and depending on their own part of Mother Earth, creating a rich mosaic of varied cultures throughout the Americas. The deserts, mountains, river valleys, forests, lakes, prairies, and marshes cradled and shaped each tribe in its own way. Their different American homelands made them who they are: They have always been here.

HILL GATES

Santa Rosa

Biden’s attributes

EDITOR: Since Joe Biden has chosen not to participate in Democratic presidential debates, I thought it would be helpful to list some of his attributes: woman sniffer, proximity to his son’s pay-to-play schemes, admirer of racists (Sens. Robert Byrd and Strom Thurmond), lack of empathy, unable to admit responsibility, stubborn, serial liar and unfit to handle classified documents. Since he is not leading Donald Trump in any polls, one would think he’d want to promote his platform by debating. But what is wrong with so many voters that they are unable to see that the emperor has no clothes and would vote for him anyway?

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

