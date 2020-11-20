Editorial: Unexpected departure of superintendent not so unexpected all along

“We thanked her for her long record of public service, with essentially her entire adult life devoted to education,” John Kelly told the Index-Tribune this week about the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board of trustees’ unanimous decision to fire district Superintendent Socorro Shiels seven months before the expiration of her contract.

And so the Socorro Shiels era in Sonoma Valley classrooms came to an end -- not with an apple, but an axe.

District officials haven’t detailed what specifically it was that led to their abruptly dismissing the head of schools amidst a pandemic that has wrought the biggest crisis in education the nation has seen in a generation. But we assume they were unsatisfied with her performance.

Still, with almost every school district in the state floundering in their own unique ways through the uncharted waters of remote learning, the barometer of gauging successful district leadership at the moment is almost unmeasurable. And, thus, few casual observers saw this coming.

Or, to look at it another way, pretty much everyone saw this coming except for the SVUSD Board of Trustees.

This isn’t a comment on Shiels’ job performance during the pandemic. Shiels was less than two years into the job, when the coronavirus sent districts everywhere spiraling into an untenable distance-learning model, rendering local education from Sonoma to San Francisco to Salinas unsatisfactory by default.

That said, there’d been signs of concern about SVUSD leadership prior to the pandemic. Turnover among district administrators has been eyebrow-raising – with multiple department heads taking jobs in other nearby school districts at an alarming rate. (The Novato Unified School District by now probably considers SVUSD a feeder district to its next generation of educational leadership.)

Two recent Sonoma Valley High School principals, Justin Mori and Alberto Solorzano, both left in quick succession after only a year each on the job.

And the Index-Tribune has in the past year received multiple off-the-record calls from former, and in some cases current, SVUSD administrators who have raised red flags about the leadership styles of both Shiels and board trustee Kelly.

Clearly, not all has been smooth sailing in recent years on the SVUSD ship.

But, perhaps most foretelling of all, was the staunch opposition to Shiels’ hiring in the first place.

In the spring of 2018, Shiels emerged out of a pool of about a half-dozen qualified candidates as the board’s top pick to replace Superintendent Chuck Young, who assumed the position on an interim basis following the 2016 departure of longtime district administrator Louann Carlomagno.

From 2012 to 2016, Shiels had been head of Santa Rosa City Schools, the largest school district in the county.

Tapping Shiels to head SVUSD ignited a lightning storm of contention from the Valley of the Moon Teachers Association, which cited a flurry of warnings from Santa Rosa teachers decrying Shiels past management style and relationship with teachers.

Adding fuel to the fire, the trustees negotiated an outlandishly generous initial contract with Shiels -- a $225,000 annual salary, plus a $10,000 tuition reimbursement for completing her Phd., and a $400 monthly car allowance – a package which would have made her by far the highest paid schools superintendent in the county.

After a fierce backlash from the community, the trustees brought the offer down to $203,751, nixed the tuition payment, but kept the car allowance.

The trustees, still clearly struggling at the negotiating table, calmed few heads about the hiring of Shiels.

Despite more than 200 residents attending an April 2018 school board meeting, the majority opposed to the hiring, the trustees voted 3-2 to make Shiels the next superintendent of the district.

Kelly, who had consistently supported the hiring of Shiels, joined trustee Dan Gustafson in voting against. After it was clear Shiels had the three votes for approval of her contract, Kelly cited a minor discrepancy with the potential terms of an early dismissal from the contract, and voted “no.” Some critics viewed that as an attempt to appease the VOM teachers union, as well as a way to avoid responsibility for supporting a controversial pick to lead the district if things went south.

Chuck Young, who was on hand for the board’s superintendent search at the time, this week described the process as “improper” and concluded that it “produced a bad result.”

“The search firm controlled the search and sold (Shiels) to the board,” Young told the Index-Tribune. “Then the search firm acted as her agent in negotiating her contract. Search firms should be used to help find and evaluate candidates, not control the process.”

And it wasn’t as if the trustees were having to evaluate a distant candidate from another region or state. Shiels was a known quantity in the county and, though the trustees heard positive feedback about Shiels from Santa Rosa school officials, the vociferous opposition to her from teachers seemed to have raised alarm bells with everyone except the trustees.

At the time, the Valley of the Moon Teachers Association conducted an informal survey among educators to gauge opinion on hiring Shiels. The survey results showed that out of 123 teachers who responded, 92 percent opposed her hiring, 6.5 percent had no opinion, and 1.6 percent supported hiring Shiels.

But the concerns of the teachers fell on deaf ears.

Trustee Gustafson, at the time, said he'd had reservations about Shiels early on in the hiring process and the opposition that had emerged from the teachers union only heightened his concerns.

“I am afraid that you are making a decision here that will haunt us for years,” he told his colleagues on the school board. “Hiring the superintendent is the board's primary job and it has an obligation to do it right.”

Let that be a lesson to the current board, as it welcomes newly elected trustees Troy Knox and Anne Ching, and prepares to embark on a search for a new superintendent.

As Gustafson observed: It’s the most important decision you’ll make. Do it right.

