Valley Forum: Girl & the Fig owner responds to face-mask controversy

I have been a proud owner of the Girl & the Fig in Sonoma for more than 20 years. Over that time I have never publicly used the restaurant as a platform for my own personal human rights beliefs, religious and/or political views. I believe that the restaurant is not the appropriate forum. We have consistently stuck to this philosophy for over 23 years.

Over the last several days, our restaurant and personal reputations have come under assault due to social media videos and postings of a former employee that have been leveraged by other social “influencers” to attack our character and integrity without the facts. We are being accused (and found guilty without evidence) of “firing” an employee for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

This is completely untrue and must be addressed.

We updated our dress code to include wearing a “The Girl & the Fig”-branded mask, and an employee quit because of the policy.

The SFGate story that came out on Feb. 9 (“Server at Acclaimed Bay Area Restaurant Loses Job After Wearing Black Lives Matter Mask to Work”) misrepresented the truth, especially in the headline, and made it look like we fired this employee, when the server by her own admission states that she quit.

I have been quiet for the last few days because I have felt that anything that I would say will not satisfy the hate - the volume of angry messages, physical threats and trolling of our business and our families is overwhelming. The worst part of this is the outpouring of anger is that it is misdirected and hurting our existing staff members that are just trying to work to support themselves and their families during a very scary time.

Due to the overwhelming amount of hate and threatening messages we are receiving, on Feb. 9 the Girl & the Fig closed its doors for the foreseeable future after only a week of reopening, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our staff.

For those interested in learning the truth of the matter - the Girl & the Fig has had a uniform policy since 1997. It is a written policy that everyone signs off on when they accept a job. If they don’t like the policy, they don’t have to take the job. We have a dress code because in creating the restaurant our intention and dream was to be a place where you could come and get a nice meal with warm, friendly hospitality. I wanted the attention put on our decor, the food, art, the unique wine list, the cheese selections, the funky flight glasses, the Barbie + Ken in the bathroom and so much more. Most importantly, I wanted to create a comfortable environment for anyone and everyone and a safe space for the staff to do their jobs.

This entire incident has exploded over an employee that did not want to follow the rules. Plain and simple. We did not fire her, we did not force her out, she made her own decision to quit because she did not want to follow the rules. She was actually a very good server and we were sorry to lose her.

I do and have always believed in Black Lives Matters and I know it is a human right issue. I also believe that racism and discrimination have no place in our society. But I also believe that all of us advocating for racial justice must consider the very words and truths shared by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

I started the restaurant from scratch, have worked hard to be a supportive, contributing person in our community, stepping up to help those in need, contributing to our nonprofits and local organizations that assist in making people’s lives better. If you know me, you know this is true. I am so saddened to see all of this hate and that this will hurt the livelihoods of our staff who have already been so harmed this year from the devastation from the pandemic and wildfires.

We recognize that this has created an important dialogue and are committed to listening and learning. We will work with our staff and community leaders to find meaningful ways to show support for the Black community and grow from this situation.

Sondra Bernstein is a Sonoma resident and founding partner in the Girl & the Fig restaurant.