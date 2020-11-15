Vargas: Stories of service go far beyond Code Talkers

Theresa Vargas is a columnist for the Washington Post.

George Bearpaw wasn't sure if his father was listening. He continued telling him anyway about what happened that day he returned home from the Vietnam War.

About how he arrived at the airport, in his uniform, and drew the attention of a group of young people.

About how they spoke nicely to him at first, even asking about his medals, before spitting insults at him.

About how their shouts caused a crowd to form, and before he knew it, he was surrounded by people.

"They called me despicable," he told his father, Thomas Bearpaw, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war, as he lay dying from cancer.

His father didn't respond that day, or in the many that followed. Then one night, during a rare lucid moment, he asked his son to help him sit up.

"You know when you told me you were despicable, that they called you that? You are despicable. We are despicable," George Bearpaw recalls his father telling him, before explaining that the same could be said of their many relatives who fought in wars so that "normal" people wouldn't have to carry the burden of those experiences. "We're all despicable, and that's just the way it's going to be. Be proud of that."

That was the last conversation George Bearpaw had with his father. His death came a few days later.

Bearpaw, who lives in Northern Virginia, shares that moment with me on a recent morning as we talk about why it matters that a National Native American Veterans Memorial now exists in the nation's capital.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian officially opened the memorial on its grounds on Veterans Day.

Many tribes have created their own memorials to honor veterans, Bearpaw says. His father's name sits on a brick that makes up one created by the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. But having a national memorial in a place where everyone can visit, he says, offers an important "recognition."

It offers an acknowledgment of the many generations of Native Americans who have put on uniforms and left home, not knowing when or if they would make it back. Bearpaw and three of his siblings joined the military, following a great-grandfather who fought in the Civil War, a great-uncle who served in World War I and a father who was one of Darby's Rangers.

Native Americans serve in the military at a higher rate than any other group, meaning they proportionately risk more of their lives to defend a country that was taken from them. And yet, what most Americans are taught about their military contributions usually starts and stops with the work of the revered Code Talkers, who sent secret communications during both world wars based on their tribal languages.

That work is an important part of Native American history, but it's just that, part of it.

"That's not the end of the story," Bearpaw says. "There are a lot more stories."

I have heard some of those stories in recent days from Native American veterans in the Washington region. I can't fit all, or even many, of them in this column. But even bits of them show why a space to reflect is needed. Because of the pandemic, none of the people I spoke to planned to visit the memorial on Veterans Day, but they all described wanting to eventually see it up close.

They also all talked about it in a way that showed this: Native American veterans don't have to see the memorial for its existence to make them feel more seen.

When Regina Beyale Barnett joined the Marine Corps in the late 1980s, shortly after high school, nudged by an uncle who didn't want her to spend her entire life on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico, she recalls getting asked by people in boot camp whether Native Americans still lived in tepees.

"Most of them had no idea that Native Americans were still around," she says.

She credits her childhood on the reservation with helping her, at 5-foot-2, easily handle the same boot camp exercises as male recruits. She was part of the first female platoon to go through the same combat training as the men, she says. Later, she was one of the few women on an aircraft launch and recovery team. Their work required knowing how to turn a strip of land into an airfield and stop a plane without brakes.

She eventually left the military to study accounting but was pulled back into the military life when she met her now-husband, Bradley Barnett.

His parents are from the Muscogee-Creek and Laguna-Pueblo tribes, and he joined the Navy at the age of 23. Through his assignments, the family was stationed in Japan, California and eventually D.C. They now live in Maryland.

When they talk about eventually visiting the memorial, Bradley uses the word "honor," and Regina pauses between her words to hold back tears.