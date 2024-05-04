The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“This isn’t the ‘Apprentice’ boardroom, you can’t fire me!”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Trust me, if you drop out of the race all charges everywhere will be dropped. You go first.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Mr. Trump, I know you were president of the United States, but you can’t give me a gag order.”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“No, Vladimir Putin cannot be a witness for your defense.”

KEN FOX, Santa Rosa

“It’s a stormy week for you, Mr. Trump.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Well, what’s it going to be today … complaining or nodding off?”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg