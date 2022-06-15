Wednesday’s Letter to the Editor

Failed summit

EDITOR: I’m glad the U.S.-sponsored Summit of the Americas was a diplomatic failure. Given its horrible, blood-soaked policies of the past 70 years in that region, the U.S. government should be the last country on earth to lecture Latin American countries about human rights.

The U.S. orchestrated the overthrow and destabilization of numerous Latin American governments, supported ruthless dictators, approved the destruction of villages and funded death squads that murdered thousands, including priests and nuns. For decades, it trained officers and soldiers in the art of torture through its notorious School of the Americas in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Quite simply, the U.S. government has not now, nor has it ever, cared about human rights. It’s little wonder it withdrew from the International Criminal Court in 2002 and the Human Rights Council in 2018.

I’ll always remember the late playwright Harold Pinter’s 2005 Nobel acceptance speech. If you didn’t see it then, watch it now. It was a precise, brutally honest evisceration of grim U.S. foreign policies that have brought misery, suffering and death under the guise of freedom and democracy.

STEVE BAKER

Santa Rosa

Licensing firearms

EDITOR: Cars are mechanical, made mainly out of metal. We have laws governing ownership and use of cars that have been developed to protect owners and the public. These laws could be easily modified to govern ownership and use of another mechanical device — the gun or firearm.

I remember, in the Army, learning how to use and care for my rifle. I also remember learning to drive, then passing the driver’s test. Both led to a sense of freedom and achievement rather than restriction.

So why not have similar laws governing the ownership and use of guns? Makes good sense.

COLIN GODWIN

Sebastopol

Homicide data

EDITOR: News organizations constantly interview private citizens who own assault weapons. Their inevitable stated reason for owning a weapon of war is self-defense. Curiosity got the best of me. In 2020, there were 19,384 murders committed in the U.S. with guns, all too many using assault weapons. That same year, there were 405 justifiable homicides committed with guns by private citizens.

Virtually all of these justifiable homicides were performed using handguns, shotguns or normal rifles. In most cases the person successfully defending his or her life knew the assailant. I doubt if most victims of mass shootings from assault weapons had any knowledge of the person deciding to snuff out their lives in schools, grocery stores, churches or places of business.

Ponder this: For every justifiable homicide, 48 normal citizens lose their lives to senseless murder, far too often at the end of an assault weapon.

Self-defense? Give me a break.

DAN JENKINS

Santa Rosa

A successful example

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s June 3 editorial hit the nail on the head (“Cooperation on homelessness is only a first step”). As advocates have been saying for years, we’ve been spending millions, but all we’re doing is kicking the can down the road and perpetuating the problem. There’s virtually no permanent supportive housing for the unhoused, and it will be years before we have an adequate inventory, but we pretend we’re honoring Housing First by kicking people out of encampments, knowing full well there’s no place for them to go.

The solution couldn’t be more simple: We must create transitional villages. Although safe parking and tent villages work, the best option is tiny units that offer stability of place, privacy and a door to lock. Hygiene and wraparound services round out the picture. Los Guilicos Village is a prime example. As they wait for permanent housing, residents are taking advantage of medical, behavioral and substance abuse treatment.

In fact, as reported in the Oakmont News, Oakmont’s Los Guilicos oversight committee dissolved itself, declaring its “job done,” and the village “continues to run smoothly under the strong management of St. Vincent de Paul … and there have been no verified reports of issues within Oakmont pertaining to (village) residents.”

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

Making too much of age

EDITOR: In several recent stories about local protests, the people who participated were described as an “older crowd.” Why is that relevant? Seems to me a bit of ageism creeping into the reporting by younger reporters. The reality is that much of Sonoma County population skews older and is graying more and more. So it is not news that at a protest or any gathering that the crowd would be older than the reporters. The description of a crowd of people by age, ethnicity, gender or other is newsworthy only if specifically related to the issue at hand. Or if it’s unusual, like teenagers showing up for a Medicare march. The age of people at protests about forests, open space at the Sonoma Developmental Center and gun control are not relevant as those issues are of concern to all ages. And us Baby Boomers don’t get old!

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

