Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for new leaders

EDITOR: Here's a novel idea: Instead of defunding the police, why don’t we defund the Democratic and Republican parties? It's time we break up these dinosaur monopolies on our political system. They are full of corrupt, spineless, self-

centered egotists. Both sides.

Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and their minions need to go. We need new young blood in Congress. These young peaceful protesters are repeating many of the same demands baby-boomers made in the 1960s and ’70s. I don't agree with anything the far left or the far right have to say, but I do agree with the idea that our country needs to grow as a nation. Vote out the old, and vote in the new and young.

As for the police, communities need to demand that chiefs and police unions change. The “good cop” peer group needs to break up the blue line and force the removal of the bad cops. Quit covering up for them. Local oversight committees need to have the power to force the removals. We the voters are ultimately responsible to make this happen.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

July 4, a sad day

EDITOR: This July 4 was a sad day. To start, I didn’t decorate my door with patriotic colors. So many people haven’t experienced the liberty and justice meant for all. It hurts to see my sisters and brothers treated as if we weren’t created equal.

Then, supposedly, firecrackers were prohibited here. In 48 years of living in this neighborhood, this was the most disturbing July 4 with so many fireworks blasting from all directions. I felt sorry for the elderly who live in seven homes nearby, especially those in an assisted-living facility.

Firecracker users found comfort in vacant lots, whic they lit up continuously for about two hours. Others, with some fear to be caught, drove around, stopping to light up a few and then moving on to the next street.

If we are in an economic downturn, I don’t understand why people wasted so much money on fireworks that polluted our environment, clogged our lungs with so much smoke and put our homes in danger.

It was awful here on the west side of town. This pandemic must be driving people crazy. I truly hope that July 4, 2021 will be a joyful one in all respects.

YOLANDA V. MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

Where is the outrage?

EDITOR: A luxury resort and event center called Solstice Sonoma is proposed on 21-plus acres on Old Redwood Highway, formerly the site of Buzzard’s Gulch youth camp. This development is in the heart of a protected community separator greenbelt between Santa Rosa and Windsor.

The plan includes construction of a dozen luxury cabins with an overnight capacity of 48 guests, a 9,861-square-foot event barn, a wedding chapel, 102 parking spaces and huge party tents for 100 events per year for up to 250 guests. The driveway would be on Old Redwood Highway, which is a very busy thoroughfare.

The location is just up the road from the intersection of Fountain Grove Parkway and Mendocino Avenue. This area is slated for hundreds of apartments in the near future, and traffic is already congested.

I voted for and strongly endorsed Measure K in 2016, and I am outraged the county might approve such a resort in the community separator we voted to protect. A public hearing is being conducted by the Sonoma County Board of Zoning Adjustments at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

BARBRA BOYD

Windsor

What to expect

EDITOR: In his own words, here’s what to expect if the president gets a second term.

Sean Hannity: “What are your top priority items for a second term?”

Donald Trump: “Well, one of the things that will be really great, you know, the word ‘experience’ is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington I think 17 times, all of a sudden, I’m the president of the United States. You know the story, I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and I say, ‘This is great.’ But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, like you know an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.”

Incoherent rambling. And about not having to kill people, how many have died from his bungled response to COVID-19?

JAMES LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

End bear hunts

EDITOR: California is host to a trophy hunt each year. Up to 1,700 black bears are killed for no justifiable reason. Last month in Alaska, the Trump administration made it legal to kill black bears, coyotes, wolves and their cubs in their dens. They can use bait and dogs and can shoot swimming caribou from their boats. There are more 400 bear bile farms in China where bears are squeezed into tubelike cages in one position for their entire lives. They can only move their paws. All for snake-oil.

We shouldn’t be on this list of crimes against sentient beings. We already kill so many with encroachment and cars. We cannot justify giving 1,700 people tags to kill essential members of our precarious ecosystem. California is better than this. It’s time to end the black bear trophy hunt.

ODESSA GUNN

Northern California director, Animal Wellness Action

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.