Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The Trump virus

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign rhetoric extolled the merits of protecting America. Turn the U.S. into a fortress. Expand our military. Build a $10 billion wall. Now he whips up his base with anti-Chinese names for the coronavirus.

But none of his fortress plans did anything to protected us. Worse yet, he made only feeble, showy attempts to lead the virus fight when it mattered most. His rush to reopen the economy ignored epidemiologists and their science. And as predicted, the virus blossomed.

Regardless of where the virus originated, we have the Trump virus now, with 3.3 million infections, 136,000 dead, and accelerating with no end in sight. Medically, the Trump virus has made us a third world country.

MARK STOELTING

Santa Rosa

Gambling with lives

EDITOR: What kind of people are we? We want to send our children back to school so we can go on with our lives? Who gambles with their children’s health and lives like that?

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Overlooked camp site

EDITOR: Despite dedicated and compassionate efforts by staff and county supervisors, we are witnessing the difficulty in community leadership on homelessness. For example, planning to move the noncongregate site residents at Sonoma State University seems to have overwhelmed everyone to the best alternative they had.

The Board of Supervisors, during a meeting on July 7, was given a viable location to house 40-80 people in a usable building on Chanate Road (“Supervisors extend camp at Los Guilicos indefinitely,” Wednesday). It is isolated from neighbors and mostly functional. The staff presentation skipped the location, and the supervisors didn’t ask about it, even though it was in the board packet.

The tragedy is that the Chanate site is less than half the cost of the site they chose. The site met the criteria of being available for two years, and it has walls, not porta-potties. Oh, and it has great safe parking and security opportunities. I hope the county and the city of Santa Rosa revisit that opportunity. And they still need the fairgrounds site.

GERRY LA LONDE-BERG

Petaluma

No more fireworks

EDITOR: Cloverdale and Rohnert Park City Council members should practice common sense and join the seven other local city councils and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in banning private fireworks sales. Not only are they a nuisance, but fireworks are no longer safe anywhere in Sonoma County.

Fire season is pretty much year-round with the constant risk of a major fire destroying one of our wonderful communities. What do we tell the families next year who might lose their homes from a wildfire caused by fireworks?

Yes, I am sorry for the nonprofit groups that rely on these sales for their programs, but other sources of revenue need to be found.

If nothing else, do it for our pets. Many of us have animals that are so afraid of the noise around the Fourth of July that they need to be medicated, with some running away trying to get away from the noises.

Cloverdale and Rohnert Park have talked about it. Please just do it.

TONY GERALDI

Santa Rosa

No Facebook surprises

EDITOR: Well, duh. It has been clear for some time that Facebook provides a platform for hate, misinformation and outright falsehoods (“Auditors assail posting policies,” Thursday). We will never know to what extent it was responsible for Donald Trump’s presidency, but we do know that its algorithms are reinforcing the divisions in our society and making them seem irreconcilable.

While calls for reforming or changing Facebook are welcome and long overdue, they will fall on deaf ears. Facebook was created in a college dorm room for the sole purpose of ranking female students — a purpose so odious that one would question the moral and ethical compass of its designer.

That designer still controls more than 50% of Facebook shares, and those who think that he has grown up are deluded. You might as well wait for a tiger to change its stripes.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Providing context

EDITOR: Some folks want a new rule. If you aren’t “pure,” you are damned to oblivion. Not much different from the old rule where if you were “inconvenient” you never made it into the book.

Should we have statues to traitors who waged war against the U.S.? Probably not (ignore the statue of George Washington in Trafalgar Square London).

Christopher Columbus was the harbinger of terrible suffering to America’s Indigenous peoples. Followed by John Cabot, Ponce de Leon and all those from whom we are descended. Is there a cutoff date?

Slavery? John Smith (of Pocahontas fame) was captured by Tatars and sold into slavery in 1602. The Asante and the Yoruba led wars that produced nearly half of all African slaves. John Newton, who wrote “Amazing Grace,” was once a slave of an African princess and later captained slave ships. George Berkeley (think city of) purchased a Rhode Island plantation, “a negro man named Philip aged 14 years …” and “a negro man named Edward aged 20 years …”

Pretend it didn’t happen, or take a lead from the former Custer Battlefield in Montana, now the Little Big Horn National Monument, with museum, monuments and historical context by all participants.

KENT DOMOGALLA

Calistoga

