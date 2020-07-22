Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Breaking all the rules

EDITOR: Imagine you are a soldier in a major crime family and, you are arrested and prosecuted for crimes committed on behalf of the huge criminal enterprise. You go to trial, neither testify yourself nor put on any witnesses in order to protect the family from exposure. You are duly convicted and sentenced to prison for 40 months.

So far so good. You are secure in the knowledge that while you are away your family will be well taken care of, and your soldierly loyalty to the boss will guarantee a cushy spot once you’ve served your time. And canteen money in the prison will never be a problem for you. You’ve held your mud.

But wait a minute. Before you go away to pay your debt to society, the boss exerts his considerable power and simply pardons you. The corks pop on the champagne. You celebrate with the family without serving a single day of your richly deserved sentence.

You’re supposed to do your time first and party later. It just breaks all the rules.

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

Scapegoating business

EDITOR: I am glad to hear that the Board of Supervisors is considering enforcement of the mask and gathering mandates (“Next step for pandemic rules,” Monday).

Coronavirus cases are climbing, more businesses are being shut down, and there is talk about returning to the ill-advised “essential business” restrictions. How about enforcing the personal restrictions on masks and gatherings?

During the first shutdown, I and many other small business owners closed our doors, followed the rules and checked with the health department about what we could and couldn’t do, while other businesses chose to fly below the radar and deal out the back door. There was no real enforcement and a lot of looking the other way so the irresponsible cheaters, when confronted, mostly got a stern warning.

We have a COVID-19 infection problem, but instead of enforcing rules about gatherings and masks, the proposed solution has been to shut businesses. That is like recognizing we have a traffic fatality problem and, instead of enforcing speed limits and traffic laws, proposing to solve the problem by shutting down all roads but the essential highways. Foolish.

Skip the education period, and go straight to monitoring and enforcement. We’ve had four months of education already.

STEVEN ELLIOTT

Rohnert Park

Returning to school

EDITOR: From what we now know about COVID-19 transmission, it should be evident that schools cannot open in their previous format. Online teaching wasn’t ready for prime time in March but, because of our mild fall weather, there may be the possibility for a transition phase.

I think schools might be able to open with classes held outdoors. By using split sessions and creative scheduling, every student could have some time with their teacher(s).

It would be critical, however, that online teaching be concurrently phased in. That way, when the weather finally ended outdoor classes, students and teachers already would have been using online materials in a positive way.

Online development during the outdoor classes could ensure that every student had a way to access their material, teachers would be able to coach students on how to use the material, and feedback could be individualized as teachers and students learn how to communicate effectively online.

SERGE ZIMBEROFF

Santa Rosa

Vegetarian advantages

EDITOR: Kudos for printing Nicholas Kristof’s July 14 column (“Imagine what will shock our grandchildren”). He touched on three of the most important issues of the day: factory farming, climate change and indifference to the suffering in impoverished countries.

He wrote: “I’m all for reexamining history and removing statues of Confederate generals. But just as important is our obligation to think deeply about our own moral myopia today and address it while there is still time.”

He wrote that he woke up and became vegetarian two years ago. I think this is the biggest thing each of us can do to affect all three of the issues he brought up. Going plant-based would mean no more factory farming, which contributes to animal cruelty and global warming and reduces the amount of food available for impoverished countries, because we feed it to the livestock.

PAUL SCONFIENZA

Santa Rosa

Rules enforcement

EDITOR: New police paradigm discussions are going on all over the U.S., and Sonoma County is going to send the sheriff out for regulation violations? He already called it correctly once, then was made to retract. Our supervisors reveal that mostly C-minus students run for office.

LEN CARL

Sebastopol

Democrats’ roots

EDITOR: I demand that the Democratic Party change its name. The history of the party is that it was spawned from the Jeffersonian Democratic-

Republican Party of the 1790s. Known as the party of the “common man,” the early Democratic Party stood for individual rights and state sovereignty, opposed banks and defended slavery. You can make history, but you can’t change it.

Everyone must pay for their ancestors’ sins. That is the current social demand. If it is going to be applied, apply it to everyone without exception.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

