Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Deny science at your peril

EDITOR: If your doctor says you have a blocked artery or a cancerous tumor, do you deny its existence and hope it will go away? Most of us listen to the doctor’s recommendations. How is it that the most powerful country in the world, with the best science and technology — one that countries throughout the world send their best and brightest to be educated by our great universities — has denied science. World history teaches us to follow science to prevent a long-term path to death and destruction.

One only needs to look at more than 50 countries that have crushed the scourge of the coronavirus through developing a national strategy of wearing masks, shutdowns, testing, tracing and sheltering in place to restore health to their citizens and economies.

All the while, our leaders purge our institutions of science professionals and send out political hacks to disparage the best scientists. Until we learn the lessons of science, whether it is a pandemic, climate or air and water quality, and heed the recommendations of our scientists, we will suffer the consequences of a country in decline.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

Ginsburg, a hero

EDITOR: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is our hero. Columnist Nicholas Goldberg said it (“Succession, hypocrisy and disaster,” July 22), and I want to agree wholeheartedly.

After graduating Phi Beta Kappa at Cornell, she worked at the Social Security Administration and was demoted for becoming pregnant. She was admitted to Harvard Law, one of nine women in a class of 500 men. The dean invited those women to tea and asked them why they were attending Harvard, filling spots that could go to men.

In her law practice, she was an active advocate for women’s rights, winning many cases against gender discrimination for which all women now are beneficiaries.

During her many bouts with cancer, she has missed only one day on the bench. Her fitness regimen at age 87 is legendary. RBG loves the law and wants to remain on the bench as long as she is mentally able, which she is. It is apparent how much she is sacrificing to remain in her job.

I am ardently rooting for her to overcome current health challenges and thank her profusely for remaining our advocate.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Preserving history

EDITOR: I applaud Myrna Wills’ thoughtful letter (“Learning from the past,” July 17). I am 60, Jewish and worked in an area of Los Angeles with many Holocaust survivors. Even 25 years ago, my Black wife drew unwanted attention, as I am white, and our home purchase in Sonoma County didn’t occur without issues.

My wife is a retired nurse, and I am a retired tech, and both of us think wiping out history would make it all too easy to repeat. The concentration camps that remain do so as a reminder of the horrors of the past. So should the Confederate statues remain to prove the evil deeds of the past in the U.S. Without that, what proof is there to deny.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

Controlling the spread

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County public health officer, laments the inadequacy of contact tracing in finding the source of coronavirus infections (“Three more residents die from virus,” July 17). The role of contact tracing is more preventative than punitive; more forward containment of the disease than trying to find that mythical culprit who must be taken off the street.

If a person tests positive, quarantine them so they can’t spread the virus to others. Identify all people they have been in contact with in the past 14 days and quarantine them for 14 days, or two negative tests.

The issue is to stop the spread by isolating those who are positive and any people they may have spread the virus to before the contacts spread it further. Thus we prevent the spread from one person to six contacts and six more contacts of each of their contacts, or 36 more cases. That’s more important than finding the source, which could be anyone.

Test, isolate positives, find contacts, isolate contacts, control the epidemic. Finding the source is too late; he has already spread the virus.

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Overlooked evictions

EDITOR: There’s been coverage of the executive order Gov. Gavin Newsom signed to halt evictions. In my opinion, there has not been enough coverage concerning the thousands of renters who are receiving “notices to vacate,” aka get out, with shelter-in-place orders still in effect.

These are people who are paying their rent. Why does the media under report this issue?

Renters in San Francisco and Sonoma counties are told you’re only protected by the governor’s order if your income is impacted by Covid-19. This is unjust. These counties are not the only ones. Sonoma and San Francisco counties should address this clearly, as some cities in Los Angeles County did, by including landlords “may not issue notices to vacate” during the pandemic.

There’s a housing crisis in California. Notices to vacate can make some renters homeless, especially low-income renters.

This issue should never be ignored. It’s more important not to ignore it during the orders to shelter in place, and it’s very important when there’s a coronavirus spurge in California. Please cover this issue.

KUANGO CHAPMAN

Fulton

