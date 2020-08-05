Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: On July 26, Pete Golis had a column about the Downtown Station Area Specific Plan (“Reinvention of downtown Santa Rosa needs to begin now”). On July 27, there was a front-page article about the proposed purchase of the Hotel Azura to house the homeless (“Plan to convert hotel worries some neighbors”). What are government officials thinking?

On the one hand, their goal has been to make downtown Santa Rosa more attractive and inviting to entice citizens and tourists to Santa Rosa. On the other hand, they propose adding to the homeless intrusion into the downtown area. Obviously, the more services provided in or near downtown, the more the homeless population will be walking and loitering downtown. That is not what will attract folks to downtown restaurants and shops.

It is about time for Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa to find other alternatives to alleviate the homeless problem rather than focusing again on the central city.

Thank you to Kathy Farrelly for speaking up for the neighbors in the St. Rose and West End neighborhoods. We are tired of being burdened with the adverse effects of the concentration of homeless services.

CINDY TORAN

Santa Rosa

Some call him a leader

EDITOR: Anyone who has done even a modicum of observation, research or fact checking knows that Donald Trump is a narcissistic, petty, rude, bigoted, self-pitying, misogynistic, thin-skinned, dishonest, preening, unethical, amoral, corrupt, incurious, rabidly vindictive, unpatriotic, insecure, hypocritical, mean-spirited, neurotic demagogue. He is unfaithful to wives, voters and the Constitution. He spews thousands of pitiful easily-debunked lies, bullies anyone weaker than him, lacks compassion, dodges responsibility, feels entitled to unwarranted respect, and demands loyalty (but feels no need to return it).

What he is not, however, is a national leader. He has been patently inept and incompetent as president, spending the majority of his days tweeting childish rubbish, whining and spending time at his own golf clubs (266 days, so far).

While his loyal base would surely not see these character traits as desirable in a friend, colleague or stranger, Trump has inexplicably found supporters among our voting public and enablers among Republican members of Congress. The bulk of his “crises” have been self-inflicted, yet he manages to retain power through bluster, intimidation and lies.

Why would anyone elect this man to any position of public prestige and power?

R.W. CAMMOCK

Sebastopol

Mask enforcement

EDITOR: To protect employees, as well as customers, essential businesses need clear signage at the door:

No mask, no brain, no service.

JAIME ZUKOWSKI

Sonoma

Quarantine at hotels

EDITOR: Seven more dead in nursing homes. And nowhere to isolate the living? Infected staff sent home to quarantine — where they live doubled up because they are paid so little?

Sonoma County has nearly 7,000 hotel rooms, most of them empty, each with its own bath. Let’s isolate our elderly there; infected staff as well.

“How many of our seniors have to die before our county leaders step up to fix this problem,” asks Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer.

One of the largest hotels is the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, 226 rooms and almost walking distance from Broadway Villa, which has had eight deaths.

Ownership of the Fairmont recently passed from a Saudi prince to New York-based Carey Watermark, a $20 billion real estate conglomerate.

They’re not going to voluntarily step up and open up their hotel. They’re not paying any attention to Sonoma County. They don’t need to be paid for the empty rooms. They’re already not making any money from them.

The county’s political leaders must open up the Fairmont and other hotels to save the lives of our elderly and of the infected staff who take care of them.

DAVE RANSOM

Santa Rosa

American history lesson

EDITOR: At a rally in Worchester, Massachusetts, 1,900 people crowded inside, with 500 more in an adjoining hall and several hundred more standing outside, the speaker walked to the stage to begin his prepared speech.

He started by pointing to the reporters in the front rows and saying, “The press of this country is becoming discredited because it does not publish facts, does not tell the truth, does not serve the mass of the people impartially.”

The man was obsessed with the idea that immigrants, especially Catholics, were taking over our country.

No, it wasn’t Donald Trump addressing one of his circus rallies. It was Eugene Farnsworth, a former stage hypnotist turned leader and recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan. The date was Sept.27, 1923.

This information comes from “The World’s Fastest Man: the Extraordinary Life of Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero” by Michael Kranish. This outstanding book reveals the extent and depth of racism since the Civil War and how difficult it was then, as it is now, for people of color to be succeed in America.

It could be a great lesson for our president, but since he won’t even read daily security briefings, I guess our only hope is to have Fox News prepare a cartoon version.

GARY B. ROBB

Sebastopol