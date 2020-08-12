Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Comparing death rates

EDITOR: A recent letter opined that perhaps we are blowing the risk of COVID-19 out of proportion and asked how bad it all was when compared to, among other things, car accident deaths (“Seeking a metric,” Aug. 2).

The National Safety Council reported that 38,800 car accident deaths occurred in the entire year of 2019, just over 106 per day. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in 2018 there were 5,250 work-

related deaths, or 14 per day.

On Aug. 8, CNN reported that 1,200 people had died from COVID-19 in one day in America, almost 10 times the number who died from car accidents a year ago and almost 100 times the number who died at work two years ago.

Since the pandemic began in the U.S., we've had 163,600 deaths, as of Tuesday, and even if you count all of the days in 2020, that is an average of 730 deaths per day.

I would ask the letter writer and all like-minded readers to ask themselves how many people, and which ones, they are willing to kill off to have the freedom to return to normal.

Still think it’s too much to ask to wear a mask?

BRIAN PURTILL

Sebastopol

Downtown homelessness

EDITOR: I moved to Santa Rosa last September and am appalled at the state of downtown. I have the deepest sympathy for merchants trying to operate businesses downtown or in Railroad Square and the residents who live there.

I moved from Sonoma, where there is no sign of the Sonoma County homeless population. I had guests from Southern California in February and took them to the Kortum Trail and Healdsburg, where, again, there is no sign of the homeless population. We did go to Rosso’s in Santa Rosa for dinner. Thankfully, that little shopping center is clean and feels safe. If only that were true of downtown.

I understand that many homeless people need and deserve help. But homeless people aren’t a homogeneous group. As the former partner of an alcoholic who died as a result of his disease, I, like most people, know that addicts cannot be helped unless they want to help themselves. Sadly, the vast majority of the homeless who refuse housing are addicts.

The city and county governments should be thinking about moving homeless services out of downtown, not moving more of them in, if they ever want to have a vibrant and successful attraction for merchants, residents and visitors.

GEORGENE BONOVICH

Santa Rosa

Trump’s attacks

EDITOR: If it isn’t bad enough that Donald Trump refers to the free press as “the enemy of the people,” he is now attacking the U.S. Postal Service, the most trusted and respected service of the government, as an enemy. Trump continues to attempt to undermine this trust. His attempt to suppress the right to vote by mail is disgusting. It is time for the people to “go postal.”

TOM O’DOUL

Rohnert Park

Amend free speech

EDITOR: Shall we permit freedom to speak of ugly, disgusting, mean-spirited, even perverted mind-twisting conspiracy theories? Should we stand on the First Amendment allowing certain persons to claim Hitler’s Holocaust never happened, Sandy Hook was a play when we see children lying in coffins, pedophilia under a pizza shop that doesn’t even have an underneath, or that Dr. Anthony Fauci conspired with the epidemiologists of Wuhan to manufacture COVID-19? How about QAnon? And they claim they’re conspired against?

Other conspiratorialist rants suggest Bill Gates created the virus so as to distribute it to unsuspecting recipients. Then there’s the self-proclaimed medical expert, Stella Immanuel — she of demon infertility lore — who believes alien DNA is used in many modern meds.

So do we allow our freedom of speech to be compromised and manipulated? Do we continue to give free rein to those who promulgate hurt and those who torture the victims of heinous crimes? Perhaps we cannot depend on social media to fact-check and willingly cybercleanse these ravings. However, can’t our Congress enact?

Can’t this be a 21st century rarity, a bipartisan issue?

Amend: free to express, not free to spew depravity.

JOHN FERRO

Santa Rosa

An essential service

EDITOR: I’m a senior citizen who is no longer limber enough to trim my toenails. I have relied on pedicures to take care of this. Alas, with salons closed this is no longer an option. I tried to cut my toenails and only succeeded in cutting myself. Salons aren’t just for beauty, so I hope they can be opened soon.

KASSANDRA MILLER

Sonoma

Trump turnover

Editor: Donald Trump had more turnover in his Cabinet in the first three years of his presidency than any of his five immediate predecessors did in their entire first terms, according to data collected by the Brookings Institution. Now he is moving to discredit Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx over their opinions on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Why anyone gives this bully any credibility is beyond my comprehension. Anyone who disagrees with his lies or agenda finds themselves taunted publicly with name calling or fired.

Please vote this immature man out in November.

DEBORAH COLYER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.