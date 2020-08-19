Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

County’s obligation

EDITOR: Like the county, my family is a claimant in the PG&E bankruptcy. Unlike the county, which received $149.3 million in PG&E settlement funds, we have yet to be paid for our Tubbs fire losses. But we know what we will do with the money: rebuild our homes, restore our property and reduce fire risks. The Board of Supervisors has a moral obligation to 2017 fire victims to do the same. The board can do this by spending money in accordance with the Recovery and Resiliency Framework vision that it adopted in 2018.

True, the cost of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is staggering. However, there remain critical unaddressed needs resulting from the fires. The $149.3 million needs to be spent on fire-related issues and on fire-damaged public property in areas impacted by these fires. Otherwise, the county will see more fires in the future, with more losses of life and property, as well as environmental degradation and harm to protected species in our creeks.

If the board spends PG&E settlement funds on resolving budget issues unrelated to fire recovery and resiliency, we fire victims will remember it just as if we’d squandered our own settlement funds on beer and Skittles instead of rebuilding our homes and lives.

JEREMY OLSAN

Santa Rosa

A fitting successor

EDITOR: Once Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the next vice president, Gov. Gavin Newsom will have the opportunity to nominate a new senator. No one could better serve in this position than Congressman Jared Huffman. Climate change, too long ignored and denied, would catapult back as a high priority on our national agenda. Huffman has toiled in Mother Nature's vineyard on her most important issues for his voters, California, the country and the planet. He would be a trusted hand on the wheel of climate policy, and the governor could not make a finer choice.

STEVE GARCIA

Sebastopol

Hijacking the post office

EDITOR: If any voter is still in doubt about who they should cast their presidential vote for, the fact that Donald Trump has now politicized the post office should clear up any doubts.

The U.S. Postal Service, one of the most trusted governmental agencies, delivers medicine, online orders and family greeting cards to so many families across America.

Because the president is worried about what the people who vote in November will say in regard to granting him a second term, he has appointed a political donor to head the organization, and the new postmaster general has removed long-term employees with institutional knowledge of how to deliver the mail in a timely fashion.

Ballots for the election are now in jeopardy of not being counted due to directives by this new chief. Presidents normally care about the citizens of the country and look out for their interests and serve their needs. Not this one. He only looks out for himself. I say, send him packing.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

Sebastopol’s true colors

EDITOR: It’s no surprise that the ever-so liberal progressive elitists in Sebastopol are up in arms about the prospect of a hotel there being purchased to house the eligible homeless. They constantly talk about how imperative it is to identify and house homeless people in safe locations. Now their true NIMBY colors are showing.

What a terrible blight it would be on their wealthy oasis to actually have homeless people living in their sacred enclave. Such blatant hypocrisy comes as no surprise.

Buy the hotel and house some homeless persons in a safe and secure location in Sebastopol. It’s time for them to do their part in solving the homeless dilemma. Put up or shut up.

TOM OWENS

Rohnert Park

Disinformation campaign

EDITOR: Jay Ambrose’s column is part of a larger disinformation campaign (“Mail ballots aren’t reliable,” Aug. 13). Ambrose’s first numerical indictment is that 28 million ballots “went poof between 2012 and 2018.” My wife and I are volunteer poll workers, and we can assure you that this is a meaningless statistic, even if true.

A large part of our business on Election Day consists of people who have lost track of their mail-in ballot and who come in to fill out a provisional ballot. Those ballots are scrutinized by hand at the registrar of voters’ office. Therefore, these people don’t vote zero times or two times, as Ambrose would have you believe, but once.

Most of the other numerical indictments in the column are cherry-picked to attack mail-in voting, not to make it better. Notably, while on vacation in Utah in May, we read a column in a local newspaper defending Utah’s all-mail ballot system and decrying Donald Trump’s attacks on such balloting. All-mail balloting works just fine in six states.

If Trump or his mouthpieces were serious about having a fair election, they would stop attacking the post office.

Warren Wiscombe

Santa Rosa

Too little, too late

EDITOR: Wow, now that it’s too late, The Press Democrat editorial board wakes up to sea level rise (“New warnings to get serious about rising sea levels,” editorial, Aug. 15).

I probably get the same daily science news feed that these editors do, and I’ve been aware of sea level rise for years.

For readers who don’t read their internet science news, Greenland has passed the point of no return, and no matter what we do, Greenland is going to melt away. When the ice sheet is gone, sea level will rise 20 feet. Of course, while this is going on, Antarctica is also melting. When the Antarctic ice is gone, sea level will rise another 200 feet.

In order to not alarm people too much, scientists low-balled their estimates of sea level rise. Now that it’s happening faster and faster, they’re admitting that they were too conservative. Of course, Donald Trump says it’s all a hoax but his Florida home, Mar a Lago, will soon be permanently flooded.

So, to editorial board, thanks for the warning now that it’s way, way too late. It’s almost like saying “watch out for fire” after your house has burned.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma