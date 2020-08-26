Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

After the warning

EDITOR: I was deeply moved by Anne Durham’s warning that “the Democratic Party’s leadership has moved radically left” (“Radical Democrats,” Letters, Aug. 23). I therefore publicly renounce my ill-advised loyalty to Democratic goals.

First, I apologize for my communistic objections to President Donald Trump’s policy of ripping innocent children from the arms of migrant mothers and locking them up in cages with no plan to reunite them with their families.

Second, I hereby replace my leftist grief and alarm over the virus-related deaths of nearly 180,000 Americans with enlightened Republican policy: “It is what it is.”

Third, I express sincere regret over my subversive objection to Trump’s collusion with Vladimir Putin in paying Taliban terrorists to kill American soldiers.

Finally, Durham and I are on the same team. Shall we all now work together to make this a better Republican country?

RONALD HENNESSEY

Santa Rosa

Valuable helicopter

EDITOR: There has been talk recently with budget cuts about cutting the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter program. All one has to do is watch the astounding rescue Friday, which was captured on the deputy’s body camera, to realize there are some things you simply can’t put a price tag on (“Sonoma sheriff’s helicopters rescues two firefighter, Sunday). Their heroic, life-saving rescue efforts meant two firefighters went home to their families. They gave us a snapshot of what they do on a daily basis. It would be unconscionable to even entertain cutting this incredible program.

LAURA JUDD

Sebastopol

Confusing directives

EDITOR: Amid all the efforts to ensure that Sonoma County residents are prepared and informed about wildfire risks, officials shot themselves in the foot by replacing well-known names of places with a new model only an engineer could love: obscure number-letter-number combinations.

Now, instead of getting an alert with clear instructions like “evacuate the area along the Russian River between Rio Nido and Mirabel,” we might get a text saying “evacuate 1F2.” Who could have thought this would be helpful?

Even if one had the foresight to learn the code for their neighborhood, you might be visiting or working in another region. And looking up the map isn’t always easy in rural areas with poor coverage. The result is that we are less informed and more confused.

It’s too bad there isn’t some long-established naming convention for places, one that everyone is already familiar with — oh wait, there is: the location names we’ve been using for generations.

I urge the officials who introduced this wonkish innovation to reconsider their experiment, perhaps test it with a focus group.

DAVID SIMS

Santa Rosa

Voting security

EDITOR: The fears being mounted around voting security at polling locations are disturbing. I have worked as a poll officer for many years, and I want to vouch for the security of your vote.

The training, set up and directions are clear and standard for workers in all polling places in Sonoma County. We will check you in, provide your ballot, and after you vote, you put it in the box.

If you’re at the wrong polling place, we will find out where you belong. If you need to register, you can, and then you can vote.

Republicans, Democrats, independents vote. Many come in with blue mail-in ballots for themselves and others and drop them in the box, signed, sealed and delivered.

At the end of the day, the ballots are collected, tallied, cross-checked by all the officers and delivered by the inspector and an officer to a secured collection location.

Threats of law enforcement, attorneys and sheriffs showing up at polling places are absurd and intended to intimidate voters. Please don’t let anything deter you in voting. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Polling places should be a safe, secure places to exercise your right as a citizen.

MARIANNE ESTOURNES

Santa Rosa

Postmaster should go

EDITOR: I, like many people, am furious that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is so blatantly wrecking the U.S. Postal Service with the obvious intent of sabotaging a free and fair election, and also so for his personal gain.

The fact that DeJoy has two major conflicts of interest — his stock in the competing trucking firm he built and in Amazon — should have disqualified him in the first place.

DeJoy’s destructive actions leading to lengthening delays in the mail could mean Donald Trump and his friends win the election, consolidating dictatorial power and ending our democracy. This is a clear and present danger.

NATHANIEL SCOBLE

Santa Rosa

Inspiring tribute

EDITOR: What a great tribute to Bob Gong, the cofounder of G&G Market (“G&G cofounder built grocery empire,” Aug. 18). I didn’t know either Gong or his wife, Carrie, but I was aware of their generous support for many local charities. I always enjoyed shopping at G&G and miss the family atmosphere that changed when the family sold it to Safeway. The back story of Gong’s difficult emigration to the U.S. and his inspiring work ethic, to start from nothing and eventually be in a position to start a successful grocery business, was amazing to read. What a great role model who we can all appreciate and admire. RIP Bob Gong.

KEN RICHTER

Santa Rosa

