Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Preventing blackouts

EDITOR: Renewable energy was not responsible for the recent blackouts. Poor grid planning and management was.

But the solution isn’t holding onto polluting natural gas plants. Recent science indicates that California’s emission reduction targets aren’t sufficient. We must modernize, decentralize and decarbonize the grid more rapidly.

We need to continue adding renewables and storage, including offshore wind and geothermal, which will add more stability to the grid.

A reliable 21st century energy system must better manage the demand side. We have the technology to automate energy demand; we just need agreements with customers, particularly heavy-load commercial and industrial customers, to compensate them for making more power available when needed. In the short run, this could more than make up for the power shortfall we just experienced.

Longer term, a decentralized system of community microgrids with clean power and storage could reduce the number of outages, both planned and unplanned. This system would enable utilities to better target outages and isolate local electricity generation from the larger grid. This would ensure that health and other critical services would have power even during outages.

These technologies are available now, but California regulators could make it far easier to add this flexibility to the grid.

BARRY VESSER

Chief operations officer, the Climate Center

Finding hope

EDITOR: There have been many days over the past months, while sheltering in place, that I have almost lost hope for this country. We have a president and administration who don’t care for the citizenry, only for themselves, the top 1% and the Dow. We have a president and administration who have no real sustainable plan for getting control of the pandemic that rages across our country. We have a president and administration who lie and lie and build on their lies.

But also I see around me health care workers, police officers, firefighters, business owners and everyday citizens who are working daily, often past the point of exhaustion, to take care of the people of their community. They show compassion and strength and provide hope that we can survive in spite of this president and administration.

There is nothing so wrong with America that cannot be repaired by what is so right with America. Please vote for Joe Biden to rid this country of the damages created by the current president and administration.

JEAN WILSON

Santa Rosa

‘Orange man good’

EDITOR: Watching the Democrats one gets the sense that the past four years have been a horrible aberration that only a Joe Biden presidency can remedy. Of course, all the people who spoke at the convention were long on platitudes but short on specifics. It was pretty much the same theme from all of them: orange man bad.

Well, I’m here to tell you: orange man good, very good. In fact, the best of my lifetime, and I’ve lived a little.

Democrats and their lackeys in the press have done nothing but try to sabotage this duly elected president. Even with all this, Donald Trump has achieved the promises he made and then some. Truly amazing.

You have the panic and desperation emanating from swamp creatures whose power structure in Washington has been greatly diminished by this outsider who brings a common-sense approach to the Oval Office.

Biden? Here’s a guy who has spent 47 years in Washington enriching himself and his family, the essence of swamp. He and Kamala Harris represent the most radical left-wing ticket in the history of our republic. This message may work for coastal elites and those in the give-me-free-stuff crowd, but methinks it will not resonate in the Midwestern swing states.

TK MCDONALD

Cotati

Ending segregation

EDITOR: I was so pleased to read that the Santa Rosa school district will be redrawing boundaries to achieve better integration of the student body in terms of both race and economic status (“District aims to redraw lines,” Saturday).

The fundamental divisions in our country are rooted in the ignorance that necessarily comes with segregation. We can only learn to live together if we actually do live together. The only way to learn this skill is by doing.

That it is why I have also been encouraging our city and county planners to require housing projects to be integrated in terms of race and economic status. Apartment complexes need to have luxury units, market rate units and affordable units, all in the same building. Housing developments need to have them mixed together rather than divided into sections.

The fundamental problems of our country will not be solved until we learn to see each other as human beings. We can’t do that if segregation prevents us from seeing each other at all.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Trump’s ‘deep state’

EDITOR: The U.S. Constitution, which the president refers to as “the deep state,” is the basis of law in our country. And it does not permit the establishment of dictatorships, a system of government that the president praises frequently and rhapsodically. This problem frequently results in his most-devoted followers being convicted of various felonies as they incur conflicts with fundamental principles of democracy. Let us hope that the Constitution is deep enough to survive their assaults.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

