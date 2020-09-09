Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Protect yourself

EDITOR: Tim Holmes presents his own good health, and that of his children and grandchildren, as evidence that flu shots are unnecessary (“Flu shot? No thanks,” Letters, Aug. 30). Citing his family’s good fortune and the potential side effects of the flu vaccine, he says, “I’d rather take my chances with the flu.”

No member of my immediate family has ever died of cancer. By Holmes’ logic, I should skip cancer screening, because, based on my family history, I probably won’t die of that disease. Somehow, though, “I’d rather take my chances with cancer” doesn’t sound like a wise plan for my future.

Here’s what taking your chances with influenza means: During the 2018-19 flu season, an estimated 35.5 million Americans got sick with influenza, 490,600 were hospitalized, and more than 34,000 people died, including nearly 6,000 in Holmes’ stated age group. The risks of influenza infection far exceed those of the vaccine.

You never know when influenza will strike you or someone you love — even someone who’s never been sick a day in his or her life. Please, get your flu shot this fall.

DR. MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

The Kids and Dogs Party

EDITOR: Our two-party system is inherently divisive and unhealthy, with the parties always battling and bashing one another. Like street gangs claiming territory, the red and the blue are constantly at war. I would like to create a new party, a better party, an all-inclusive party.

I would call it the Kids and Dogs Party, and it would be founded on one simple question: Is it good for kids and dogs? If the answer isn’t yes, then that problem needs to be solved and needs to be eliminated.

Is war good for kids and dogs? Obviously no. Thus, we would no longer participate, promote, fund or support this type of activity. No smart bombs, no dumb bombs, no more war. We’ll set an example for the world, a loving, kind, beautiful and sane example.

For every problem we face in this society we can ask the same question, and there is no problem that we lack the resources, imagination, intelligence and creativity to solve. So I urge all of you to join the Kids and Dogs Party. It's for everyone. Cats can come too.

ROBIN MacQUARRIE

Santa Rosa

Virus hit hospital

EDITOR: The article about the COVID-19 outbreak among staff at Santa Rosa Memorial hospital was emblematic of everything that is wrong with the pandemic testing (“Outbreak worries employees,” Sept. 2).

First, the hospital “declined” to test a nurse who was showing symptoms. What? You can’t get tested if you aren’t showing symptoms, and the hospital decides you can’t get tested even if you are showing symptoms? There’s a winning strategy.

So she got tested by the county and, lo and behold, she tested positive. Then, and only then, did it occur to the folks in charge at Santa Rosa Memorial that they might have a problem. What idiocy. It’s clear the hospital doesn’t put a priority on the safety of the staff, which explains why hospital workers were striking a few months ago.

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

Homeless sweep

EDITOR: It is amazing to me, although maybe it shouldn’t be, to see nothing in the newspaper about a great disruption to many people’s lives. The homes of about 80 people were destroyed or forced to be moved from Cancer Survivors Park on Sept. 1. To see nothing noted in the newspaper about this action reveals how the lives of these folks seem to be worthless.

We don’t know all of the reasons these people became homeless. We do know that the cost of housing is unreachable for too many. There aren’t enough shelter beds, so everyone ends up getting scattered.

If others don’t want to see the houseless, then a safe, clean, sanitary place must be provided for them. People gather together to provide community and a sense of safety. A proper housing establishment gives others an address and a chance to improve their lives.

To see the homes, in this case tents, clawed up, torn and tossed into a dumpster was tragic. If one has no or little money, how does one start over again? We need to do better for our unhoused. With the current epidemic and consequent eviction, we may be increasing this population.

EILEEN BILL

Santa Rosa

Brooks’ wisdom

EDITOR: Columnist David Brooks correctly points out that there is plenty of “meanness” coming from both left and right, especially in an election year, but “it will accelerate as long as Trump is in the White House” (“Trump and the dark politics of ‘mean world,’ ” Aug. 29).

He concludes with the observation that “in a civilized society law and order is not established with a bullying jackboot. Law and order is established through the calm, regular enforcement of decency, so people across society behave like stable, honorable human beings.”

Perhaps the most salient takeaway from this column is the suggestion that Joe Biden’s family history of tragedy and his centrist liberal orientation prepare him well to defeat Donald Trump and reduce the “meanness” in our world.

When Biden and Kamala Harris are in the White House they should invite Brooks to join them as adviser-in-chief. He should, of course, continue to write his column. The world needs his wisdom.

MORGAN LAMBERT

Santa Rosa

