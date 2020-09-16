Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The bad apples

EDITOR: How do they come to be, these cops who shouldn’t have a badge, let alone a gun? How do they get hired and get the power of life and death over others? By far, most of the men and women with badges serve honorably and with compassion. But, somehow, others seem to slip in.

Well, the “somehow” is because that’s how it has always been. I was hired as a cop in 1966. I took an easy written test, answered some questions from the old chief and was sworn in.

After I patrolled the streets and handled all manner of incidents for five years, they sent me to the nascent police academy, where the use of force was only lightly addressed. At no time, at the academy or in my department, was the issue of race relations addressed other than fellow officers making remarks revealing their personal biases.

Over the years, I watched a few of them rise in rank, even to the position of chief, and higher, in my city and others, taking their prejudices with them to set policy as well as interviewing and hiring new applicants, many of whom, no doubt, shared prejudices to pass further on.

WAYNE MINSON

Santa Rosa

‘Gold Star orphans’

EDITOR: In 1965, my mother received a letter from President Lyndon Johnson, thanking her for her husband’s, my father’s, service in Korea, where he was killed in battle when I was an infant. My mother didn’t remarry. I have never had a father figure of any sort. I have his Silver Star and Purple Heart, a stack of photographs and letters he wrote home about his passion for preserving democracy.

Growing up fatherless creates hurdles, challenges that those I call Gold Star orphans face every day. The nation’s gratitude provides comfort, as does visiting his grave at Fort Rosecrans in Point Loma, in San Diego County.

My father, John Joseph Edward Duffy Baker, a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, wasn’t a loser. He wasn’t a sucker. He rose to a challenge he thought was so important that he was willing to leave his wife and infant daughter.

Sadly, I think the losers and suckers are those who continue to support a president who demonstrates such cruelty toward those who have given their lives for this country and toward those of us who must live with the loss every single day of our lives.

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN

Sebastopol

A slap on the wrist

EDITOR: The state of California and Sonoma County did a major disservice to older vulnerable citizens in their action to forgive Oakmont Senior Living for abandoning residents as the wildfire advanced in 2017 (“SR home operator to pay $500,000,” Sept. 4). The state attorney general and the Sonoma County district attorney gave the company a measly slap on the hands, a small fine, plus a promise to do better.

At the very least, the authorities should have banned the company from ever again operating a care facility in this state, plus criminal charges against the responsible parties. I am outraged on behalf of the residents.

BILL RUPPERT

Guerneville

Voting for Biden

EDITOR: I’m voting for Joe Biden. My personal beliefs won’t allow me to do otherwise. I do my best to live life with compassion, with the goal to reduce suffering, for others as well as my own.

Donald Trump, for whatever reasons, isn’t truly aware of our nation’s suffering. He’s therefore ill-equipped to be president. America needs a leader who holds some degree of empathy. Biden hasn’t let tragedies in his life make him bitter. He faced them, and his personal losses strengthened his empathy for others. He hasn’t become jaded during his long political career, seeing it only to benefit his personal wealth.

Biden’s family looks a lot like mine. When I hear their story, I can relate in a loving and comfortable way. I can’t relate to Trump and his family. To me, they communicate a high level of privilege that they will do anything to keep. I’m not impressed with their lifestyle of the rich and famous, especially in this time of COVID-19.

But the biggest factor in my not voting for Trump is that I don’t find sexual assault acceptable. Trump has said it’s a locker room joke; to me, sexual assault is never funny.

VICTORIA NOPOLA

Rohnert Park

Person of character

EDITOR: I was pleased to see that Diana Rich is running for Sebastopol City Council. While we live outside city limits, we are profoundly affected by what happens in Sebastopol.

I have a story to share. Three years ago, I was thanking Sebastopol Rotary for its support of a food distribution program I was and continue to be involved with, and I mentioned that I had personally paid for bags and hoped that the next year Rotary would help with that cost as well. After the meeting, Rich came up to me with a $100 check and said: “You shouldn’t have to pay for the bags.”

I didn’t know her, nor she me. She is just a person of character. I hope she does well on the council.

DEWEY WATSON

Graton

Another iconic photo

EDITOR: While I thoroughly enjoyed Bob Padecky’s column about Olympic runner Tommie Smith (“Quietly speaking out,” Sept. 8). I was disappointed with his ending. He cited the seven “most iconic sports photos of the 20th century,” all with male subjects. I would argue that the May 1999 photo of Brandi Chastain in her jog bra after making the goal to win the women’s World Cup soccer match against China is up there in the top seven photos, especially for little girls. This is why Title IX matters.

KAREN NEWBRUN EINSTEIN

Sebastopol

