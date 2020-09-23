Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump and the virus

EDITOR: Has anyone noticed that Donald Trump admitted doing exactly what he once accused China of doing: playing down the coronavirus, causing the needless spread of sickness and death (“Trump knew lethality of virus,” Sept. 10)?

EDWARD THOMPSON, JR.

Sebastopol

Trump’s haste

EDITOR: The wizened corpse of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could hardly have been cold when the voracious president, fresh from rubbing his gleeful hands together, began to make loud noises about appointing her successor.

Having rammed through seven of the nine federal judges deemed “unqualified” by the American Bar Association for lifetime appointments with the heavy hand of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Barack Obama withdrew any name he submitted who was so deemed), the field is wide open.

Like Hamlet’s lament after his mother hastily married his uncle so soon after his father’s death that “the funeral baked meats did coldly furnish forth the marriage tables,” Trump didn’t even let the weekend go by, nay the evening, before putting out his strategy to replace the irreplaceable. Not even one night, much less the weekend.

With irreverence and injustice for all.

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

Defining law and order

EDITOR: Law and order doesn’t mean what some people think it does. Law should be the easy part. We have the Constitution and amendments as well as state and local laws and regulations. If what is done by others isn’t illegal under that system of laws, they aren’t lawless no matter how much you might be inconvenienced or disagree. Let’s call it “rightful activity.”

Order is the hard part. Everyone has their own definition, mostly based on how they are affected by other’s rightful activity and whether it conflicts with personal beliefs.

My definition of order is the opposite of chaos or disorder. Unfortunately, the natural direction of the universe is toward disorder, so it is incumbent upon every living thing — every organism that will eventually die — to strive to create and maintain order whether as defined by nature or created by intelligence.

No one has a right to create chaos by intent. Good intentions — overwhelmed by poor planning — frequently result in chaos. Daily news furnishes a steady stream of examples.

We have the power to make things better; not for a few, for all. Through rightful activity, not chaos.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

For Wallack in Petaluma

EDITOR: We need Lizzie Wallack on the Petaluma City Council. The most critical reason is that the Planning Commission and the City Council are without practicing architects or design professionals. If you look around Petaluma you can see the impact of this.

With over a decade working in architecture, she has the real life experience and skills that we need in Petaluma. My favorite project she worked on was the redevelopment of Octavia Street. I happened to have lived one block from this project and experienced how it brought that area back to life.

Her design process began with six months of listening to businesses and residents to determine how they wanted to see Octavia evolve. It was an iterative development process that resulted in a stunning use of space. Meant to be temporary, it is still thriving today.

This next City Council will determine the future of the fairgrounds and the general plan. It will require listening, respect for who Petaluma is, transparent relationships with good developers and an architectural background. I can’t imagine someone more important to have representing us Petalumans than Wallack in that process.

This next City Council will determine the future of Petauma. Let's make sure it's the future we want.

JENNY GRIFFO

Petaluma

No on Measure U

EDITOR: The city of Petaluma wants to rip off its citizens and the citizens outside the city limits with a regressive 1% additional sales tax. This punitive tax is estimated to steal $13.5 million per year, forever.

In fiscal year 2018-19, the city’s unfunded liabilities were $117 million and growing. If Measure U passes, the full amount of additional taxes won’t be sufficient to pay Petaluma’s annual pension obligations, much less put a dent in the unfunded liabilities.

When will the city face up to its problems and reduce the compensation to past employees? When will the city and the League of California Cities put pressure on the state to reduce the enhanced benefits, again? When will CalPERS be held accountable for underestimating the local agency contributions and reduce the benefits to all CalPERS beneficiaries?

The citizens of our community have been suffering economically due to a pandemic. For the city to prioritize public employee pensions over its citizens is downright disrespectful. If you don’t want to be an enabler of bad government, vote no on Measure U.

BRYANT MOYNIHAN

Petaluma

