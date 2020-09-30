Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A polarized nation

EDITOR: Good night, America. We, the people, polarized politics. We are either CNN people or Fox News people. In between is out of vogue. We rarely honor integrity. We cherish victory. If our party or team wins, we overlook inconvenient blemishes (remember Barry Bonds?). Look what we get. Republicans “win” because Ruth Bader Ginsburg died now. Democrats “lose.” One day the shoe will be on the other foot. I have kids who ask about politics. I have no good answers. I am afraid. Not of the politicians. But of us. We get what we deserve. And it will only get worse, until we value integrity over “victory.” Sweet dreams.

DAVID BERRY

Santa Rosa

Tax time

EDITOR: Everyone thinks April is tax time, but tax time is really November when all of the tax measures go on the ballot. In Sonoma County, there are eight tax measures on the ballot between the county and the cities. Eight! That’s asking a lot of people who are already paying high taxes.

Last fall, the Legislature raised the cap on the amount of sales taxes that could be levied on people in Sonoma County. All of these cities and the county are just rushing to suck up more of our money as quick as they can. I think we need to tell these government officials that they are wrong to think November is tax time. I am not voting in support of any tax this election. I’m done giving more money and getting less in return.

Let these people know you are done, too, and vote no on all taxes.

JEFF CARLTON

Santa Rosa

Official electioneering

EDITOR: On Sept. 18, three years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the president announced his decision to earmark nearly $13 billion for the island’s recovery. Since Sept. 20, 2017, the president has thrown paper towels and insults at the hurting population. Curiously, he found available taxpayer funds six weeks ahead of an election in which he finds himself critically needing the state of Florida and its Latino votes.

In late August, a deal with Big Pharma, which he has promised since he was elected, fell apart because his chief of staff insisted on the inclusion of $100 cash cards paid for by the drugmakers. Guess whose name was on the cards. Recent polls show the president’s campaign hemorrhaging support from seniors who need relief from the high prices of their medications.

The timing of these events calls into question the motivations of the administration. These aren’t examples of leadership, statesmanship or democracy. Politics is rough and tumble stuff, but this smells of extortion, bribery and egomania. Amazing, the same stench emanating from the articles of impeachment in December hasn’t yet faded, yet it again wafts through America’s election 2020.

VON RADKE

Santa Rosa

Old enough to vote

EDITOR: Presenting 17-year-olds as too immature or inexperienced to vote on bonds and taxes, as your Sept 18 editorial suggested (“One yes, one no on voting measures”), is a poor argument for recommending voting against Proposition 18.

High school graduates, like our granddaughter, are intelligent and concerned. They can read and think and evaluate pros and cons, as most of us do when voting in special elections. Or they can abstain, if they are not prepared, as any registered voter should.

The future of our young people’s well-being and their ultimate survival are at stake in this sick world. School shootings, fires, COVID-19 and contentious social issues have upended their lives and forced them to be aware and involved.

If 17-year-olds can enlist, work and pay taxes, and if they’ll be 18 by the time of general elections, they should be able to vote in the full election cycle. They deserve to have a voice in selecting our leaders and lawmakers. Your bias is akin to suppressing women's and minorities’ voting rights.

CINDY YOUNG

Santa Rosa

Reasons to wait

EDITOR: Whether the Republicans have the right to fill the current vacancy on the Supreme Court is beyond question. They certainly do.

The question is, should they? The nation already has two contentious issues on its plate, wearing masks and police violence.

I liken it to a smoker in an area in which smoking is permitted. However, the area is thick with gasoline fumes. The smoker has the right to light up, but should he or she? Making the appointment with a reported 62% of the public desiring that it be delayed until after the election would only add to the demonstrations we currently have.

Additionally, the nation faces the prospect of a tit-for-tat government. We’ve had enough of that already. We citizens deserve better than that. Too many citizens have fought and died to protect the Constituion and our way of life to see it go down the tubes because of power grabbing and childishness.

TOM BRUNNER

Petaluma

Legal but rare

EDITOR: The Democrats need to have a slightly larger tent. They have lost too many elections on the single issue of abortion. Anyone who has any kind of nuanced opinion on this issue is not welcome in the party. Bill Clinton had a somewhat nuanced position (“legal but rare”) and was elected. When he ran, many of the so-called Reagan Democrats appreciated the balance of that position and came back to the fold. But have you heard any Democrat utter those words recently? No one who thinks that abortion should be legal but rare should be shunned from the Democratic Party for saying so.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

