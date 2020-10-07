Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Memories on fire

EDITOR: Growing up amongst the oak trees, we never took it for granted — beauty in the backdrop of the land we ran around, finding trouble and ourselves along the way. Trails we traveled stealing time and kisses. Long drives along the vineyards, row after row, year after year. Never realizing how fragile she was, our home, our beautiful land.

Fires threatening her are like threatening the child within us, pieces of our memories embedded in the roads we first learned to drive on, among the trees where we first fell in love. Our inner child now watching, crying, raging against the flames. We must let her feel.

And when the smoke settles and we face our newly charred landscape, we’ll remind her the memories didn’t just belong to the landscape, they belong to and remain in us. Sweet memories, ours to treasure and share, for which we’ll always be deeply grateful.

MARISSA NGUYEN

Santa Rosa

Trump’s socialist care

EDITOR: Is this ironic or what? President Donald Trump ridicules Joe Biden, trying to label him a socialist. Then Trump gets sick and he goes to Walter Reed Medical Center, a 100% government-owned facility. Every doctor, every nurse, every janitor there gets a government check, if I’m not mistaken. And when he gets home do they send him a bill? No: 100% single-payer; Uncle Sam. You can’t get more socialist than that.

ART KOPECKY

Sebastopol

Misdirected funds

EDITOR: I am appalled by the misuse of the PG&E settlement funds, more than $24 million allocated to areas other than fire prevention and suppression resources to make up for local governance’s collective inability to live within its means, despite having received ample feedback from the public on how to use the funds.

Somehow, it isn’t plausible that public input suggested funds be allocated out of the settlement to stave off layoffs from the government’s payroll. A maneuver that did little else for the rest of us who have suffered greatly by insufficient fire prevention resources.

Three years ago, the unprecedented Tubbs fire, which claimed our Larkfield-Wikiup home and 5,300 others, could and should have been a learning experience. It obviously was lost upon the cretins running Santa Rosa and Sonoma County government.

Unprecedented is no longer an excuse. Please expand your collective skill sets beyond collecting tax revenues from local vineyards and wineries.

I dare you to prove me wrong.

JOHN MACAULAY

Santa Rosa

A debate that wasn’t

EDITOR: As a Donald Trump supporter, I am extremely disappointed with the president’s performance on the national debate floor. When you back a president, you take the good with the bad. Nobody’s perfect, but what upset me most was the childlike bully mentality Trump exhibited by continuing to interrupt Joe Biden.

What makes Trump a maverick in the White House doesn’t suit him well in a television debate. Sadly, with all the other problems going on with the world, we now have this presidential debate circus to deal with. The American people deserve better than a Jerry Springer WWE wrestling match.

Like the old saying goes, you dance with the person you brought. But Trump’s fan base is concerned about his self-control. And after what I saw last week, so am I.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Republican reversal

EDITOR: In 2016, key Republican senators justified their righteous stance to prevent President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination by nobly proclaiming that it was proper to listen to the people. Now, the party is performing a complete about-face to advance a Supreme Court nominee; an action that can only be described as a monumental tribute to hypocrisy. The voice of the people no longer has importance. The Republican Party is being blatantly dishonest with the American people.

This tyranny of the majority will only serve to alienate the parties even further in the future, provoking retribution. The simple notion of honoring pledges has no role today with a party that has surrendered its soul to a Trumpian self-

aggrandizing approach to the role of governing. It has become an enabler of a man who practices the art of divide and conquer with no scruples regarding the truth. It no longer has any ethical ground upon which to stand; it is the party of Donald Trump.

We must vote to oust Trump and all of his sycophant chameleons who lack the courage and integrity to honor their commitment. Please vote to make America civil again.

SAM GUERRERA

Santa Rosa

A train wreck

EDITOR: The presidential debate was nothing short of a train wreck. Our loutish president thought he could dominate the scene by constant interruptions. He even ignored warnings from the moderator. Now the Commission on Presidential Debates is discussing how to change that, and muting the mic is among those options.

I don’t think that’s going to work on our schoolyard bully of a president. He could still interrupt by shouting without his mic on. I suggest they announce that the first interruption from either side will end the debate. Joe Biden will have no trouble holding his tongue while Donald Trump spouts his nonsense. I’m betting that’s beyond Trumps capabilities, and the debate will end very quickly. Thank goodness.

ASTRID HARPER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.