Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Presidential transparency

EDITOR: We the people have the right to know the financial and physical health of our president. It is urgent to establish transparency so we don’t get the medical cover-ups that happened with Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and now Donald Trump.

We must require that, as soon as they declare their candidacy, every presidential hopeful provide 10 years of tax returns and their complete medical records, including cognitive tests. (Nonvital private information should exempted, such as whether they are using sexual performance-enhancing drugs or their number of miscarriages.) The same should be required for any vice presidential running mate.

As long as they remain in office, they should be required to release their yearly tax returns, and while they could keep their private physician, a doctor from the American Medical Association should be designated to test the president periodically and release the results to the public, to keep us informed about what is happening with our head of state.

We also need to outline specific steps to transfer power (hopefully temporarily) based on clear milestones. A president should not be trying to run the United States from a hospital bed. It’s not good for them, and it’s not good for us.

BETH WARNER

Petaluma

The coup is complete

EDITOR: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s decision to place a new Supreme Court justice days before an election seems to make the Donald Trump coup complete. Our democracy depends on its system of checks and balances, but under Trump and McConnell, we have moved to an all-powerful presidency.

Trump gets to stack the deck on the Supreme Court. McConnell renders House representation moot. The Mueller report is set aside. The attorney general is Trump’s personal lawyer and protector. The heads of the FBI and all defense agencies must be loyal to Trump. The free press is under constant attack. The right to vote is suppressed.

Trump backers passionately oppose liberal policies, but their solution is to end democracy as we know it and maintain minority control. If democracy doesn’t give you the results you want, then crash the system and replace it with an authoritarian you like.

They see nothing hypocritical at all about “Make America Great Again” coinciding with the blatant threat to our open democracy that allows all opponents to participate.

In “Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt writes that “totalitarian movements use and abuse democratic freedoms in order to abolish them.” We should vote to return to democracy.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

A clear choice

EDITOR: The choice on Proposition 16 is clear. If you believe in hiring, promotions, and college admissions based on race, gender, color and ethnicity, vote yes. If you believe in equal opportunity, vote no.

MARK JOHNSON

Glen Ellen

Eliminating plastic waste

EDITOR: I was encouraged to read about the new state law requiring plastic bottles to contain recycled content (“State passes plastic recycling law,” Sept. 26). This is an important step in the right direction, but much more must be done.

Plastic has become one of the world’s major environmental problems. In addition to the waste issue, plastics contribute to climate change because they are made from fossil fuels. One of the factors contributing to wildfires in our area is climate change.

Just as Mr. McGuire advised Dustin Hoffman in “The Graduate,” fossil fuel companies envision plastics as their future as demand drops for oil. Every year, 300 million tons of plastic are produced — about half is designed as single use, which means something used possibly for just moments will last on the planet for hundreds of years.

Consider that all the plastic ever made still exists — whether in use, in a landfill or in the ocean. We cannot recycle our way out of this overproduction — only about 8% of plastics are recycled. Support the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act in Congress for solutions.

LAURIE-ANN BARBOUR

Cotati

Marches and leaders

EDITOR: Temple O. Smith laments the lack of protests for the young man killed by gang violence and homeless people who have died at the hands of violence in Sonoma County (“Protest marches,” Letters, Oct. 5). Although all are worthy of our outrage, none of these incidents was purported to have been carried out by police, the ones whose motto is “to protect and to serve.”

Police brutality and use of deadly force are the reasons for Black Lives Matter protests. Social and judicial injustices stemming from a culture of systemic racism are the reasons for BLM protests. Because the Black community has been underserved and overtly mistreated is why now we must say Black Lives Matter. Saying that Black Lives Matter does not take away the fact that homeless lives matter or that gang-related lives matter.

Yes, you have the right to live in a safe neighborhood, but complaining that there are no protests being held to create that safe neighborhood seems counter to all reason. Marches don’t create a safe neighborhood, leaders do. Vote for the leader you think best provides a safety net for your neighborhood.

GWEN JONES

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.